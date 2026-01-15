Full list of Labour rebels over move to ban protests at animal testing sites

More than two dozen Labour MPs rebelled against the government on plans to ban protests outside animal testing facilities.
In a vote in Parliament yesterday, 26 MPs opposed the government’s move to reclassify such sites as “key national infrastructure”, with policing minister Sarah Jones arguing recent protests have threatened to disrupt health supply chains.
However, rebels feared that the plans would criminalise peaceful protest and undermine democracy.
While most of those voting against the government’s measure were linked with the Socialist Campaign Group, others included Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy and Kerry McCarthy MP, former Shadow Secretary of State for DEFRA and former Minister for Climate.
One of the rebels, Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan, said: “I welcomed the government’s animal welfare strategy just weeks ago, including plans to ban trail hunting, puppy farms and shock collars. I understand why so many who joined me in supporting the strategy now feel let down.
“The plans to classify animal testing facilities as ‘key national infrastructure’ simply don’t stand up to scrutiny. The police already have the powers they need to tackle criminal damage.
“This proposal treats private, often American-owned, companies the same as airports, motorways and utilities. It shields private profits from fair criticism and puts them above our right to protest. That is not right.”
Full list of Labour rebels
- Lorraine Beavers, Blackpool North and Fleetwood
- Apsana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse
- Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam
- Richard Burgon, Leeds East
- Ian Byrne, Liverpool West Derby
- Irene Campbell, North Ayrshire and Arran
- Stella Creasy, Walthamstow
- Neil Duncan-Jordan, Poole
- Mary Kelly Foy, City of Durham
- Chris Hinchliff, North East Hertfordshire
- Imran Hussain, Bradford East
- Kim Johnson, Liverpool Riverside
- Ruth Jones, Newport West and Islwyn
- Ian Lavery, Blyth and Ashington
- Brian Leishman, Alloa and Grangemouth
- Clive Lewis, Norwich South
- Rebecca Long Bailey, Salford
- Rachael Maskell, York Central
- Kerry McCarthy, Bristol East
- Andy McDonald, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
- John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington
- Simon Opher, Stroud
- Kate Osborne, Jarrow and Gateshead East
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Clapham and Brixton Hill
- Jon Trickett, Normanton and Hemsworth
- Nadia Whittome, Nottingham East
Along with the 26 rebels on the government benches, two suspended Labour MPs also voted against the proposal – Mother of the House and MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington Diane Abbott, and North East Somerset and Hanham MP Dan Norris.
