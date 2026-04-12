Letters to the Editor – week ending 12 April 2026

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

It’s good to be friends

Hi Emma

Just wanted to say I have received my mug. I am very happy to be a friend of LabourList. This is a tough election for Labour and I appreciate the regular contact from you and your colleagues.

Best wishes

Paul Everitt



I want EU back



Dear Chris Ward and Labour List MPs,

Sadiq Khan’s call to rejoin the EU was magnificent, but Starmer has joined Farage in keeping Brexit forever, when reversing it would win more votes!

In the leadership election Starmer opposed Brexit and wanted a second referendum, but as soon as he won, he announced no second referendum and vowed never to rejoin! Betrayal of fundamental principles like thisexplains Labour’s mass exodus.

Despite years of pro-Brexit brainwashing, the majority now see rejoining the EU as the way to combat Trump’s aggression. Giving Brexit back to the people would be game-changing. Who would dare call the ‘People’s Decision’ undemocratic or unpatriotic? Farage and Reform would be hobbled!

Rejoining the EU is an economic and geopolitical imperative. Being outside the 3 main power blocs leaves us vulnerable and unprotected. For too long Labour has trashed EU membership, replacing it with decades of negotiating from weakness, sector by sector, paying more, getting less, and with no say in the rules we must follow. We should be empowering the EU from within, not empowering Trump and Farage through Brexit.

Democracy is violated by pretending a treacherous referendum, won by lies and malign Russian and American interference, is more valid than a new referendum based on truth and the lived experience. Referendum‘upheaval’ is no excuse when Brexit already delivers turmoil and poverty.

Yours,

Jennifer Johnson

Karl Turner

I happen to agree with him on juries as I did with Markus Campbell Savours on farmers.

I understand that the vilification machinery has scurrilously touted an historic episode of mental illness which was caused by a severe life event and from which he has fully recovered.

If you can’t win the argument resort to character assassination. All is fair in love and war and the pursuit of the dictatorship of the proletariat.

Jack Harper

Widnes

It’s a Gas

I am concerned by the division in Labour outlined in the recent article ‘Labour split over North Sea oil and gas drilling as fuel costs rise’ by Daniel Green. In 2024, Labour’s clean energy manifesto pledge was one of their most widely supported policies, why turn back now?

It makes no sense for certain voices in the party, after two years in power, to join the likes of Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch in calling for more oil and gas. This is reckless politics that puts vested interests before the working people of Britain. We must stop letting the same populist voices play games with Britain’s future. They did it in 2016 and they are set on doing it again.

The arguments for more North Sea drilling may have been weaponised and oversimplified in the press, but the facts have not changed. Rosebank, the field behind most headlines, would only reduce our annual gas import dependency by 1%. It will do nothing to bring down people’s bills. Instead, it would seriously damage the credibility of Labour’s (popular) mission to make Britain an independent, clean energy state.

The public are fed up with the fear that their bills and livelihoods can be thrown into chaos by the words of Presidents they didn’t elect. Ed Miliband is right to double down on clean energy. It’s Britain’s path to security and prosperity, and Labour should remain united around this flagship, election winning, mission.

Dr Amy McDonnell

Co-Executive Director, Zero Hour



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