Conference morning roundup: Priorities ballot to decide motions later today

Women’s conference
Of course, this morning isn’t actually the beginning. Women hold up half the sky (or 3/4 of the LabourList staff team. Boss is still a bloke though, which is probably illustrative. Sorry Tom), and yesterday was Labour’s women’s conference, complete with some policy announcements.
Party chair and Shadow Equalities Secretary Anneliese Dodds said parties will have to publish candidate diversity data, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said police will “relentlessly pursue” those who pose threat to women through a new perpetrator programme, and deputy leader Angela Rayner said employers will face a new duty to take reasonable steps to stop sexual harassment. Among the successful motions was a plan backed by the GMB trade union to step up commitments to deliver equal pay; GMB’s Rhea Wolfson has a write up on the motion and why it matters for LabourList.
Priorities ballot
The priorities ballot – which will decide which motions are discussed at conference, and which aren’t – is today. It’s one step of a long, long process: CLPs and affiliates could submit motions to conference until late September. These motions were then checked over by the CAC, which groups them into subjects and checks that they’re “in order”. Today, CLP delegates will vote for the six subjects they want to discuss, with affiliates picking another six. The motions for these twelve subjects will then be composited this evening, meaning they’ll be worked together into one motion per subject area (with some stuff left on the cutting room floor). And then we get to see if those motions pass in the coming days! The thrill, the rush, of internal democracy! Doesn’t it make you feel alive!
Protests
Conference Confidential
CONGRATS! Labour Party Conference is so popular this year that one couple is even choosing to honeymoon here. Party members Sian Humphries, nee Alexander, and Garreth Humphries – both from Kingston upon Hull CLP – tied the knot on Friday, before heading straight to Liverpool to continue the celebrations at #Lab23. Sian is the newly appointed Training Officer for Labour Women’s Network, and a graduate of the Jo Cox Women in Leadership Scheme. Mazel tov!
WHAT A SAD LITTLE LIFE: The uncanny resemblance between Labour Party general secretary David Evans and, uh, the “what a sad little life” man from the television programme “Come Dine With Me” has often been commented upon, not least by me. At last we’ve heard from the man himself on the matter – brandishing a print out of his doppelgänger, Evans reportedly confirmed to last night’s London regional reception that he had never been on Come Dine With Me, nor told anyone to enjoy the money in their sad little life (X).
Paul Nowak’s Liverpool recommendations
On LabourList…
MARK SERWOTKA: PCS boss condemns the government for “plumbing new depths” in its treatment of refugees and argues for a safe passage policy to combat deaths in the Channel.
NEIL KINNOCK: The former Labour leader is backing closer ties with the EU.
DOUGLAS ALEXANDER: The current PPC and former minister on the Rutherglen by-election.
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Amnesty’s UK CEO argues that Labour must work to reverse a decade of devastation for the UK’s human rights record.
MICK LYNCH: RMT boss tells Labour to honour its commitments on workers rights and implement the New Deal for Working People “in full and without delay”.
In brief…
A NEW GENERATION OF TOOL MAKERS: Starmer says that under a Labour government, they would be able to work together with local councils – using money raised from a revamp of the apprenticeship levy – to set up specialist training colleges that equip workers specifically for local industries, and with a particular emphasis on sectors such as renewables, nuclear, engineering, computing and modern toolmaking (Observer).
Jo Cox Women in Leadership Scheme: Applications opened yesterday to coincide with Women’s Conference. Now in its sixth cohort, this challenging political development programme seeks to advance Jo’s political legacy by investing in a generation of women leaders within The Labour Party who have the skills, experience and networks to change the world. All women Labour members may apply here.
“FARCE FROM START TO FINISH”: This was, according to the Mirror, Starmer’s view on Tory Party conference. New polling in the Guardianwould seem to vindicate this – Rishi Sunak has apparently enjoyed no post-conference popularity bump.
SMALL BUSINESS SUNDAY: It’s today, folks. “Listening to the voice of small business is integral if the next Labour government is to succeed” says Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.
NHS: Keir Starmer has discussed his plans to boost appointment numbers in an interview with the Mirror.
