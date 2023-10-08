Conference morning roundup: Priorities ballot to decide motions later today

Good morning, and welcome to LabourList‘s conference round-up. I’ll be in your inbox every morning, keeping tabs from the bitter beginning (now) to the bitter end (some point on Wednesday afternoon).

Women’s conference

Of course, this morning isn’t actually the beginning. Women hold up half the sky (or 3/4 of the LabourList staff team. Boss is still a bloke though, which is probably illustrative. Sorry Tom), and yesterday was Labour’s women’s conference, complete with some policy announcements.

Party chair and Shadow Equalities Secretary Anneliese Dodds said parties will have to publish candidate diversity data, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said police will “relentlessly pursue” those who pose threat to women through a new perpetrator programme, and deputy leader Angela Rayner said employers will face a new duty to take reasonable steps to stop sexual harassment. Among the successful motions was a plan backed by the GMB trade union to step up commitments to deliver equal pay; GMB’s Rhea Wolfson has a write up on the motion and why it matters for LabourList.

Priorities ballot

The priorities ballot – which will decide which motions are discussed at conference, and which aren’t – is today. It’s one step of a long, long process: CLPs and affiliates could submit motions to conference until late September. These motions were then checked over by the CAC, which groups them into subjects and checks that they’re “in order”. Today, CLP delegates will vote for the six subjects they want to discuss, with affiliates picking another six. The motions for these twelve subjects will then be composited this evening, meaning they’ll be worked together into one motion per subject area (with some stuff left on the cutting room floor). And then we get to see if those motions pass in the coming days! The thrill, the rush, of internal democracy! Doesn’t it make you feel alive!

Protests

Yesterday morning a group of protestors made their unhappiness with the downgrading of women's conference known, and around the time this email hits your inbox you can expect to see protestors in favour of a green new deal outside the ACC with a papier-mâché Keir Starmer pretending to set alight a set of promises to young people. Pictures here. Shortly after that (scheduled to start at 10am) the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights will be protesting the party's position on trans issues. Then, at 1pm infront of the Leonardo Hotel, we get a protest over the party's proposals to remove CLPs' obligation to have equality officers on their executives – I'll be reporting on that one, so say hello if you see me, and check our site for updates. It wouldn't be conference without some internal strife, and we have already had, and can expect more, protests here in Liverpool.