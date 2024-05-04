Bristol election results 2024: Alarm for Labour as Greens become largest group

Bristol council stays in no overall control, as the Greens surged to become the largest group and Labour lost three seats in an alarming sign for the party.

The Greens won 10 seats for a total of 34, though falling short of the 36 needed for a majority. Labour is the next biggest grouping with 21 seats.

The Conservatives lost half their seats, plummeting from 14 to 7, while the Liberal Democrats were unchanged with 8.

Labour were victorious in the Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner race, which covers Bristol and Bath, which was won by former South West MEP Clare Moody.

This is the first election since Bristol moved from a mayoral to a committee model. The outgoing mayor Marvin Rees, whose position is being abolished, was Labour. The council was held by Labour between 2016 and 2021, when it fell into no overall control.

Some strong results for Labour in Bristol including for our new PCC. Despite expectations of a majority, we also stopped the Greens short. Whilst I’m disappointed to lose some great Labour cllrs, I’m heartened by the energy of our candidates and legendary Bristol Labour members🌹 https://t.co/Rt7IwAkqTm — Thangam Debbonaire (@ThangamMP) May 3, 2024

Bristol Central, a new constituency which will be contested for Labour by current Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire, is a key target for the Greens at the next election. The Greens now hold all of the council seats in the new constituency.

Despite Labour’s good polling nationally, Debbonaire, who has served as Shadow Culture Secretary since 2023, looks set to face a tough re-election campaign as the Greens look to take their 2nd parliamentary seat.

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



Local election results 2024: National picture

READ MORE: All the councils Labour has gained or lost so far

READ MORE: Friday results as they happened: Key councils and new mayor wins but Tees and Gaza troubles

READ MORE: Labour paints new metro mayor map red with fresh leaders despite Tees loss

READ MORE: BBC projected national share puts Labour on 34%

READ MORE: Police and crime commissioner election results: Full list of nine Labour gains

READ MORE: Labour ‘must regain Muslims’ trust’ as Gaza hits votes and ‘bigotry’ row erupts

READ MORE: One ‘Karl Marx’ wins a seat for Starmer’s Labour in north-west

Local election results 2024: Inside key battleground campaigns

READ MORE: Bristol results: Alarm for Labour as Greens become largest group

READ MORE: Nuneaton and Bedworth: Key general election bellwether area falls to Labour

READ MORE: Meet Labour’s new North East mayor after defeating Jamie Driscoll

READ MORE: Labour says Tees swing boosts GE chances despite Houchen win

READ MORE: Meet Blackpool South’s new Labour MP after ‘seismic’ landslide

READ MORE: Labour loses Oldham amid ‘Gaza backlash’

READ MORE: Thurrock: Labour calls victory in Leave-voting target seat

READ MORE: Hartlepool: Labour takes control in ‘Red Wall’ town

Share your election updates: If you have any updates big or small on the locals campaign to share that we could be reporting or running comment pieces on, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Follow the latest: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning – including analysis of the local elections.

Support our work: Quality journalism is expensive. If you can help sustain our work as the leading specialist Labour media platform through a monthly donation, please become one of our supporters here.

Partner with us: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on events or content, email [email protected].