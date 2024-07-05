Aldershot: Labour ends Tories’ century-long grip on Home of British Army

Labour has ended the Tories’ century-long grip on the Hampshire seat of Aldershot, known as the Home of the British Army.

Labour secured over 40% of the vote, to the Tories’ 29%. The gain is a remarkable win for Labour in Tory territory many would think Labour victories impossible, but follows Labour gains in the council area Rushmoor at the local elections.

Labour’s candidate had told LabourList recently that ending more than a century of Conservative representation in the seat would show Labour has “something to offer for everyone in our country”.

A YouGov MRP poll in March suggested the Tories would continue to hold the seat. LabourList analysis indicates that if Labour were purely targeting seats based on the smallest swing required to Labour from the Tories’ 2019 vote share, and the number of seats needed to secure a majority of around 30, Aldershot would not be anywhere near the list.

Winning here required a swing of 17.3%, well in excess of the 12.7% swing needed nationally for an overall majority.

