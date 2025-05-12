‘Tough talk isn’t enough. Labour’s real test on immigration is believability’

Keir Starmer’s speech on immigration today was the most direct signal yet that Labour is preparing to fight the election on tough terrain – and intends to do so with confidence. He promised significant cuts to net migration, called for stronger integration, and explicitly claimed the need to “take back control” of Britain’s borders as a Labour argument. The tone was deliberate. The message was clear. But one speech, however firm, won’t fix Labour’s deeper challenge.

Because the real question isn’t whether Labour can sound tough. It’s whether it can sound believable.

That’s been a missing ingredient – not just on immigration, but across politics. The problem isn’t only a lack of delivery, it’s a lack of trust. Not just in Labour, or the Tories, but the idea that beneath the tactical churn, something more fundamental is broken. It’s not just party loyalty that has disappeared. It’s belief – in politics itself.

READ MORE: ‘Scrapping social care worker visas is a reasonable evidence-based move’

The fashionable view in Westminster is that Britain has taken a sharp right turn. But the values of most British voters have remained largely consistent: support for the rule of law, for a fair immigration system, for work that pays, for a generous but not limitless welfare state, and for pride in our country.

Some of the damage began when Labour lost in 2010. A generation of politicians, seeking to distance themselves from New Labour, disowned its legacy. In doing so, they didn’t just diminish a government that lifted hundreds of thousands out of poverty and rebuilt public services, they helped to write off politics altogether.

That gap has since been filled by cynicism and anger.

After Brexit, austerity and five Tory prime ministers that vacuum has deepened. People don’t necessarily love Reform’s ideas, but they see them as authentic. Authenticity, even the chaotic kind, beats political calculation every time.

We could do with a few more policies – better explained and visibly delivered – but Labour’s platform isn’t the only problem. A just as pressing issue is tone. Too often the party sounds calculated, not instinctive. And people can tell.

Scroll to keep reading the story below….

‘Starmer’s instinct was right today – but will it stick?’

And so Starmer’s speech today worked because it sounded like it came from instinct, not choreography. Equally when he talks about law or justice he connects. He’s not pretending. He spent years trying to make the system work. That kind of experience is rare in politics and it’s valuable. It’s not a vibe. It’s a record. But it needs consistency, not one-off set pieces.

We’ve been here before. Keir Starmer’s response to the riots was powerful. His immigration speech in November was just as forceful – yet a week later, in a broader “Plan for Change” speech, immigration bizarrely wasn’t mentioned once. That inconsistency dulls impact. It’s almost like someone internally presses the panic button – and stops trusting the leader’s own convictions.

That’s part of what makes the current talk of a turn toward Blue Labour so appealing. The values it touches on – family, work, community, country – are important and resonant.

READ MORE: Immigration white paper: Starmer has the authenticity issue Miliband once had

‘Reform offers anger. Blue Labour offers comfort. Neither is enough.’

But we’ve seen this film before. Maurice Glasman becomes fashionable when Labour fears its losing its way. Blue Labour is the party’s comfort blanket when it loses its nerve. Yes, it touches on real anxieties – but it offers sentiment, not a governing strategy. We’ve tried this before. It didn’t work.

What today’s speech shows is that Labour already has a leader whose instincts – when it really matters – do land.

And so this is where Labour should focus the PM: on what Starmer knows best, and where he’s most authentic. That’s the version of him the public trusts – not the one weighed down by the need to find a slogan for a podium.

Labour has other strengths it should lean into too. Wes Streeting is making real headway on health. The party’s stance on defence is solid. And it could own the net zero debate – if it frames it around energy security and British jobs, rather than abstract targets.

The same should be true on housing, transport, and a range of other issues.

READ MORE: Runcorn blame game begins – why did Labour lose?

‘People want politics that means it. Not just says it’

Reform’s appeal isn’t about outflanking Labour on policy. It’s about tone, clarity and perceived honesty. Of course tone alone isn’t enough. Voters want clarity and delivery. Promises must be backed by policies that make visible, practical change – not just tougher headlines. But voters aren’t actually looking for a revolution. They just want Britain to work. And they want politicians who get Britain and look like they mean it. Today’s speech was a confident moment. The challenge now is to build on it, not retreat from it. That’s why Labour doesn’t need a rebrand or a wholesale pivot to Blue Labour. It needs a team around the Prime Minister that believes in Britain and believes in him. A team that knows where it’s going and has the political instinct and the ability to convince voters’ politics can make a difference. Because politics can make a difference. But before Labour can persuade the country of that, it has to show that it believes it too.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.