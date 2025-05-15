‘Prospect of PM Farage keeps me awake at night’, says leading union chief

A leading trade union boss has said the prospect of Reform leader Nigel Farage becoming Prime Minister keeps him awake at night – and urged Labour to change course to prevent him from entering Downing Street.

In an exclusive interview with LabourList ahead of the Fire Brigades Union’s conference next week, general secretary Steve Wright said that the disappointing local election results for Labour, which saw the party haemorrhage council seats to Reform UK, should be a “wake up call”.

He said the government needed to tax the rich and pump more money into public services. Wright said: “I’m fearful, alongside the other general secretaries, about the direction of travel and where this ends in four years’ time. If Labour don’t change course, we will end up with Nigel Farage as Prime Minister, and that keeps me awake at night.

“I think this is a reaction from the working class and ordinary people in society, speaking out and using their votes accordingly. Labour need to listen to trade unions, who are representatives of workers in our workplaces, in our communities.

“I think they need to half everything they are doping in regards to welfare cuts and the two-child benefit cap – all that needs to stop.”

Wright also said implementing a wealth tax would provide a chance to give public services sufficient funding.

“I’ve been quite vocal on this, and I’ve called out the Labour government directly in the media and in face to face meetings around a wealth tax. I think that there is an opportunity for the Labour government to actually tax the richest in society and put the money back into public services.”

‘It’s a really worrying time’

The FBU were among those campaigning during the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, distributing flyers urging people not to back Reform. Wright said that Farage’s messaging is simple and cuts through to voters, but is based on “nothing but sand”.

“When you actually get to have conversations with people, you only have to explain that Reform MPs, including Nigel Farage, have voted against employment rights for workers – but they’re not hearing this. I think what they’re comparing that to is what Labour are doing. They look at the welfare cuts, they look at winter fuel payments, so when Farage comes out with his easy lines about how he’s going to protect the working class, I think they’re buying into it, unfortunately.”

Wright that unions like the FBU have a job to do in having conversations with their members and communities about Reform.

“I have no doubt the impact this will have on us as trade unionists and also as firefighters. They’ve taken over control of ten county councils. Many of our fire and rescue services are run by county councils and their position on climate change is drastically in opposition to where we are on it.

“It’s just a really worrying time, actually, and I hope in my position as a Labour-affiliated trade union general secretary that my voice will be heard alongside others when we say Labour need to start delivering and listening to us when we’re representing the ordinary people in this country.”

‘PM is rolling out red carpet for Donald Trump – he should invite Birmingham union reps to Downing Street’

Wright also expressed solidarity with Unite workers in Birmingham, as the ongoing bin strike continues into its tenth week. He joined workers on the picket in the city and said those taking industrial action are “fighting for their own livelihoods”.

In a message to those striking, Wright said the FBU has “got your back” amid claims by the union that firefighters were asked to cross the picket line to collect bins in Birmingham.

“There was a massive show of strength. One third of their pay is about to be stripped from them – £8,000. These people are fighting for their own livelihoods, fighting for their family’s future, so they have got my full backing.

“These people don’t want to be taking strike action. They are losing money day after day, but how could they willingly accept an £8,000 pay cut. It is outrageous and disgraceful the way they have been treated.”

Wright also said that Labour needs to intervene in the dispute and suggested that Keir Starmer invite the union representatives involved to Downing Street.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet for Donald Trump – he needs to actually get them in the room, listen to the issues that they’ve got and I think it’s easily resolved.”

‘FBU pay offer far from perfect, but step in right direction’

FBU members are currently voting on their own pay offer, with the issue of pay being a crucial part of Wright’s campaign to be elected as general secretary at the start of this year. Through collective bargaining, the union managed to negotiate a 3.2% offer, compared to the 2.8% recommended for other public sector workers by government departments. While he said the FBU is in a better position than other unions, Wright said he would continue to campaign hard for a better deal for firefighters for the long term.

“We fought for that, we protected that and that ability for us to negotiate across the table directly with our employer is something we will continue to fight for.

“Our offer is far from perfect. We faced 15 years of austerity. Our members had pay cuts or pay restraints imposed under David Cameron, so we know firefighters’ wages have dropped.

“We feel this is a step in the right direction or an opportunity at least to have discussions within this offer around future investment, but we know it’s not good enough for the long term. We want to see more.”