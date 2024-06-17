‘Could SNP and Tory talk of a Labour landslide fuel complacency on the left?’

Once hailed as the great saviour from Conservative rule, discussion of tactical voting has been conspicuous by its absence during the election campaign. In a mark at the extent to which the Tories have been written off, the Best for Britain tactical voting guide has been released today to little fanfare – in stark contrast to the 2019.

If the polls are to be believed, our first-past-the-post system could soon deliver what even the Tories acknowledge could be a huge Labour landslide. The most recent projections suggest Labour could achieve a majority of 272 seats, the largest since the 1931 emergency coalition government formed in response to the Great Depression.

Traditionally, tactical voting is a serious force because nothing quite unites people like a common enemy.

The rallying cry ‘Vote Labour to get rid of the Tories’ will continue to bring together a broad group of people who may agree on little else.

However, as a Conservative defeat seems more and more likely, this unifying force is less appealing than it once was. Will voters driven more by disdain for the Conservatives than enthusiasm for Keir Starmer be motivated to turn out at all?

Or will those who do turn out feel liberated to vote for a smaller party they are more aligned with, assuming we are heading for a Labour government regardless?

Challenges to Labour

This scenario poses a challenge for Labour across the country. In Brighton and Bristol, the Greens pose a real challenge to Labour candidates among affluent liberal voters. Meanwhile, constituencies with significant Muslim populations might be swayed toward the likes of Galloway’s party by the war in Gaza.

But in Scotland in particular, Labour’s continued dominance in the polls has created an unusual dynamic. The SNP have turned their fire on Labour during the campaign as if it were already the incumbent government – attempting to frame the upcoming election as something of a midterm.

The SNP has long capitalised on dissatisfaction with the Conservatives and it’s no coincidence that their dominance came about during their time in power.

With their usual message of opposing the Tories losing relevance, the SNP is now being forced to pivot. During the recent debates, Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, acknowledged Labour’s strong position in the polls but criticised the party repeatedly on spending plans and Europe.

On paper, this makes sense. A soft independence supporter driven by a desire to oust the Conservatives but conscious a referendum is not around the corner may be considering lending Labour their vote. But on hearing that, they may not feel the need.

However, attempts to frame the election as a midterm referendum on Labour overlooks a crucial distinction: the SNP are a party of power, not just a party of protest. The SNP’s poor record of delivery is now weighing on them heavily, while its leadership turmoil rivals the chaos seen at No.10 – if not surpassing it.

Labour’s next steps

But that is not to overlook the fact Labour’s broad but shallow support could be vulnerable to three more weeks of negative campaigning from the SNP. In this context, the SNP’s best hope could be to suppress turnout, converting potential Labour voters into non-voters to preserve their hold on certain seats.

Labour’s strategy in response is crucial. Their clever counter-narrative urging voters to ‘send a government’ to Westminster effectively exposes the impotence of the SNP’s ‘send a message’ rhetoric. But Labour should not shy away from fighting fire with fire, exploiting divisions within the independence movement to encourage the nationalist base to remain at home.

So while the polls continue to point to a landslide, Labour need to be alive to the dynamics of complacency and apathy which may yet throw up surprises on election night.

