Deja vu: The 11 former Labour MPs returning to Parliament once more

The 2024 election has brought a huge new Labour intake: the party gained an extra 209 seats on its 2019 tally. But not all of those MPs are fresh faces – indeed, some have seen the inside of the House of Commons before.

Douglas Alexander

I want to express my gratitude to the people the Lothian East constituency for the trust they placed in me on Thursday. I’m looking forward to working with and for the people of this varied, dynamic and beautiful constituency. pic.twitter.com/XTCDJi5p1s — Douglas Alexander (@D_G_Alexander) July 6, 2024

Arguably the most high profile of the parliamentary returnees, Alexander was a secretary of state under both Blair and Brown. He lost his seat to a 20-year-old Mhairi Black in 2015, but has now returned to Parliament after winning East Lothian – Labour’s top Scottish target seat. He has been appointed as a Minister in the Department for Business and Trade in the new government.

Dan Norris

Labour’s MP for Wansdyke between 1997 and 2010 has returned to Parliament by beating Jacob Rees-Mogg. He served as a parliamentary under-secretary of state under Brown, and since 2021 has been Mayor of West of England.

Heidi Alexander

Still can’t quite believe this happened! Incredible to see @Keir_Starmer walking into No10 today and to know that @LabSouthSwindon played our part in securing that victory. The hard work starts today. pic.twitter.com/aipNKevDCr — Heidi Alexander MP (@Heidi_Labour) July 5, 2024

The Swindon-born Alexander has been elected to represent a seat in the Wiltshire locality. She represented Lewisham East in Parliament between 2010 and 2018, resigning to become Deputy Mayor of London for Transport.

Sir Nic Dakin

Dakin returns in the Scunthorpe seat he represented between 2010 and 2019. He was Shadow Minister for Schools from 2015 to 2016, and an opposition whip from 2011 to 2015 and then again from 2016 to 2019. He was knighted in the 2020 Birthday Honours for political service.

Anna Turley

Anna Turley lost her Redcar seat in 2019 but is now back in that very same constituency. She was a prominent pro-European voice during her last spell in Parliament and also served as chair of the Co-operative Party towards the end of her time there.

Gareth Snell

Gareth Snell represented Stoke-on-Trent Central from 2017 until 2019, regaining the seat at the 2024 election. He was also leader of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council between 2012 and 2014, and managed Liam Byrne’s 2021 West Midlands mayoral campaign.

Emma Reynolds

It’s a huge honour and privilege to be elected as the MP for Wycombe. I want to thank all those who voted for me – those who have voted Labour for decades, others who came over to Labour at this election. I pledge to all my constituents that I will work tirelessly on your behalf. pic.twitter.com/fEkZDOnlUb — Emma Reynolds for Wycombe 🌹 (@EmmaforWycombe) July 5, 2024

Wolverhampton-born Reynolds represented a constituency in that city until she lost her seat in 2019, but now returns to Parliament representing Wycombe in Buckinghamshire. She served on Ed Miliband’s shadow frontbench.

Jo Platt

We did it 🌹 It is the honour of my life to serve the people of Leigh and Atherton. The people of Leigh and Atherton voted for change, and supported a Labour Party with a clear, positive vision for our towns. I can’t wait to get started. pic.twitter.com/cr4mrUKbsN — Jo Platt (@JoPlattLeigh) July 5, 2024

Platt was elected as the first female MP for Leigh at the 2017 election, only to lose at the following election in 2019. During her time in parliament she was Parliamentary Private Secretary to Angela Rayner as Shadow Education Secretary and was a shadow minister for the Cabinet Office. She now returns as MP for the redrawn Leigh and Atherton seat.

James Frith

Ex-rock frontman Frith previously represented Bury North between 2017 and 2019, and now returns in that seat. He was a Parliamentary Private Secretary to John Healey as Shadow Housing Secretary during his time in Parliament.

Melanie Onn

Onn has returned to Parliament as MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes on a majority of close to 5,000 votes. She previously represented Great Grimsby between 2015 and 2019. She served on Labour’s frontbench but resigned in opposition to Corbyn in 2016 and then again to vote against a second referendum in 2019.

Pamela Nash

Nash has been out of Parliament slightly longer than some of the other names here, previously holding the Airdrie and Shotts seat between 2010 and 2015. 2024 saw her elected as MP for Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke.

