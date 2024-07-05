Liz Truss loses South West Norfolk: Beaten by a lettuce, beaten by Labour

The former Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss has suffered a spectacular defeat to Labour in her South West Norfolk constituency, in an extraordinary result few saw coming on election night.

The former leader, who led Britain for just a matter of weeks after sparking an economic crisis she has shown little remorse over, was MP in the seat from 2010, and had an enormous 26,195-vote majority in 2019.

It marks a dismal end to her career, and one of the biggest scalps Labour has taken at this election. A BBC presenter called it an “ignaminious” exit.

Penny Mordaunt, seen by many as a potential future Tory leader, also lost her seat.

Truss was not present when results were announced in King’s Lynn, prompting slow hand claps in the room.

