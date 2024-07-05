Red Wall: Gains in Redcar, Workington, Hartlepool, Barrow, Bishop Auckland, Darlington, Bolsover – but not Ashfield

Labour has won back a string of key ‘red wall’ seats as it looks to rebuild in its former heartlands, taking back Barrow and Furness, Bishop Auckland, Bolsover, Scunthorpe, Redcar, Whitehaven and Workington, Hartlepool, Darlington, Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes and Cramlington and Killingworth.

Former Redcar MP Anna Turley will return to the Commons, and victory in Hartlepool will be widely welcomed after Labour’s bruising by-election defeat there in 2021. The latter victory also comes in spite of the exit poll suggesting Reform would take the seat.

But former Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson, who defected to Reform, became Reform’s first MP in Ashfield, where he once worked for the former Labour MP Gloria de Piero.

In the first Red Wall seat to declare, Cramlington and Killingworth, Labour’s Emma Foody beat Reform UK’s Gordon Fletcher by over 12,000 votes.

The new seat in the north east include most of the now-abolished constituency of Blyth Valley, which had been one of the first red wall seats to fall early on the election night at the 2019 general election.

It means the breakthrough in former Tory MP Ian Levy’s constituency has particular significance. However, Labour had only needed a 2.2 percentage point swing from the Tories to win, and experts suggest boundary changes mean that Labour would actually have won the seat in 2019 had new boundaries been in place then.

Meanwhile in Darlington, a harder test and key battleground Labour needed to win, Lola McEvoy beat Conservative Peter Gibson by over 5% of the vote, after the Tory vote collapsed by 15.9%.

Labour also held Blackpool South, won at a recent by-election, with Chris Webb re-elected.

Read more on how Labour fought this campaign in key battlegrounds:

