Jacob Rees-Mogg loses seat as Labour mayor Dan Norris wins

Labour mayor of the West of England Dan Norris has won the North East Somerset and Hanham constituency, defeating former Tory cabinet member Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Norris returns to parliament after being ousted by Rees-Mogg in 2010. He beat his Conservative opponent by almost 5,000 votes and with a majority of just over 10%.
Rees-Mogg’s vote collapsed by almost half – losing 24.5% of the vote and landing on just over 30%.
Coming into the night the new seat was one Labour was set to win if it was on for a majority, ranking 164 on LabourList’s unofficial target list.
The seat is a redrawing of the boundaries of the seat of North East Somerset, which Rees-Moggs had held since its creation in 2010.
Rees-Mogg’s loss of seat had been touted as a potential “Portillo moment” – named after then-cabinet minister Michael Portillo’s loss of seat in the Labour landslide of 1997.
Read more general election coverage (article continues below):
Liveblog: Live updates, analysis and reaction to key Labour results all night
Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs
Seats to watch: Guide to key constituencies to follow results in – and when
Seats at risk: The seats where Labour looks vulnerable
Email briefing: Our must-read daily newsletter on all things Labour
Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage:
Candidate map: See Labour PPCs nationwide with swing needed, previous MPs and recent polling
Last pitch: ‘New age of hope and opportunity’, promises Keir Starmer
Unthinkable: ‘Is total Tory wipeout definitely in Labour’s interests?’
Read more on what could come next for Labour in power:
Day one: What would happen on Starmer’s first day in charge?
100 days: What would happen during the first 100 days of a Labour government?
Delivering pledges: ‘Change is hard – how can Labour achieve it?’
Manifesto: ‘12 great policies you may never have heard of’
Foreign affairs: ‘Whatever happens to Biden, Starmer faces a US challenge’
Trilemma: IFS warns Starmer will likely have to pick cuts, debt or tax hikes
Read more on how Labour fought this campaign in key battlegrounds:
Aldershot: Can Labour win the ‘Home of the Army’ for the first time in a century?
Bolsover: Labour’s Natalie Fleet on death threats, Dennis Skinner and class today
Brighton Pavilion: Can Labour win the Greens’ one seat?
Bristol Central: Inside Labour’s battle to counter the insurgent Green Party
East Thanet: Inside the battle for coastal ex-UKIP stronghold not won since 2005
Edinburgh endgame: The seat where SNP defeat would signal Labour majority
Dover and Deal: Small boats and Tory mutineers: Can veteran Mike Tapp win?
Finchley and Golders Green: Can Labour win back Britain’s most Jewish seat?
Glasgow South West: Meet the NHS doctor fighting one of Scotland’s tightest marginals
Monmouthshire: ‘Why this CLP is setting the standard in this campaign’
Sheffield Hallam: ‘Can Labour’s Olivia Blake hold on in Nick Clegg’s old seat?’
South West: Could Labour take ‘non-battleground’ Tory seats?
Wimbledon‘s battle of the bar charts: Inside a rare election three-horse race
SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.
PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
More from LabourList
Liz Truss loses South West Norfolk: Beaten by a lettuce, beaten by Labour
Scotland results: Labour makes gains as SNP obliterated
‘We did it’: Keir Starmer’s victory speech as Labour crosses key 326 seat line