Home

Nuneaton result: Labour wins another key bellwether as Swindon also turns red

Tom Belger
© SevenMaps/Shutterstock.com

Labour has won the traditional bellwether seat of Nuneaton, with Jodie Gosling taking it for the opposition party at the general election.

Tory Marcus Jones was defeated. Labour had needed a swing of 14.5% to win the constituency, significantly above what experts suggest Labour needs to secure a majority of at least 30.

Nuneaton ranks around 170th on our unofficial list of Labour targets, if the party were purely targeting seats by the swing needed from 2019.

Labour has overturned a 13,144-vote Tory majority, with the Conservatives’ 2019 tally was almost twice the 2019 Labour vote share.

Gosling won 36.9% of the vote, versus 28.5% for the Conservatives and 22% for Reform. The Greens took 7%.

Sky News suggested the strong performance of Reform was cutting into the Tory vote and allowing Labour to win without securing an enormous share of the vote.

More to follow.

Read more general election coverage (article continues below):

Liveblog: Live updates, analysis and reaction to key Labour results all night

Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs

Seats to watch: Guide to key constituencies to follow results in – and when

Seats at risk: The seats where Labour looks vulnerable

Email briefing: Our must-read daily newsletter on all things Labour

 

 

Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage:

Candidate map: See Labour PPCs nationwide with swing needed, previous MPs and recent polling

Last pitch: ‘New age of hope and opportunity’, promises Keir Starmer

Unthinkable: ‘Is total Tory wipeout definitely in Labour’s interests?’

Read more on what could come next for Labour in power:

Day one: What would happen on Starmer’s first day in charge?

100 days: What would happen during the first 100 days of a Labour government?

Delivering pledges: ‘Change is hard – how can Labour achieve it?’

Manifesto: ‘12 great policies you may never have heard of’

Foreign affairs: ‘Whatever happens to Biden, Starmer faces a US challenge’

Trilemma: IFS warns Starmer will likely have to pick cuts, debt or tax hikes

Read more on how Labour fought this campaign in key battlegrounds:

Natalie Fleet, campaigning to be Labour MP for Bolsover at the 2024 general election. Photo: Ed Godden Photography
Bolsover candidate Natalie Fleet. Ed Godden Photography

Aldershot: Can Labour win the ‘Home of the Army’ for the first time in a century?

Bolsover: Labour’s Natalie Fleet on death threats, Dennis Skinner and class today

Brighton Pavilion: Can Labour win the Greens’ one seat?

Bristol Central: Inside Labour’s battle to counter the insurgent Green Party

East Thanet: Inside the battle for coastal ex-UKIP stronghold not won since 2005

Edinburgh endgame: The seat where SNP defeat would signal Labour majority

Dover and Deal: Small boats and Tory mutineers: Can veteran Mike Tapp win?

Finchley and Golders Green: Can Labour win back Britain’s most Jewish seat?

Glasgow South West: Meet the NHS doctor fighting one of Scotland’s tightest marginals

Monmouthshire: ‘Why this CLP is setting the standard in this campaign’

Sheffield Hallam: ‘Can Labour’s Olivia Blake hold on in Nick Clegg’s old seat?’

South West: Could Labour take ‘non-battleground’ Tory seats?

Wimbledon‘s battle of the bar charts: Inside a rare election three-horse race

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning. 

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].

Tags: election results / Keir Starmer / Seats / Labour Party Manifesto / Nuneaton / constituencies / UK politics / Rishi Sunak / Constituency boundaries / Majority / constituency / 2024 general election / general election 2024 / UK Labour Party / Labour manifesto 2024 / 2024 general election results / Area / general election results / Rachel Reeves / Labour Party / Election / Elections / Ballot / MPs / General Election / Commons / Labour / Parliament / manifesto / Conservatives / Cabinet / Voting / Politics / Vote / prime Minister / Polls /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL