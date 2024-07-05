Nuneaton result: Labour wins another key bellwether as Swindon also turns red

Labour has won the traditional bellwether seat of Nuneaton, with Jodie Gosling taking it for the opposition party at the general election.

Tory Marcus Jones was defeated. Labour had needed a swing of 14.5% to win the constituency, significantly above what experts suggest Labour needs to secure a majority of at least 30.

Nuneaton ranks around 170th on our unofficial list of Labour targets, if the party were purely targeting seats by the swing needed from 2019.

Labour has overturned a 13,144-vote Tory majority, with the Conservatives’ 2019 tally was almost twice the 2019 Labour vote share.

Gosling won 36.9% of the vote, versus 28.5% for the Conservatives and 22% for Reform. The Greens took 7%.

Sky News suggested the strong performance of Reform was cutting into the Tory vote and allowing Labour to win without securing an enormous share of the vote.

More to follow.

Read more general election coverage (article continues below):



Liveblog: Live updates, analysis and reaction to key Labour results all night

Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs

Seats to watch: Guide to key constituencies to follow results in – and when

Seats at risk: The seats where Labour looks vulnerable

Email briefing: Our must-read daily newsletter on all things Labour

Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage:

Candidate map: See Labour PPCs nationwide with swing needed, previous MPs and recent polling

Last pitch: ‘New age of hope and opportunity’, promises Keir Starmer

Unthinkable: ‘Is total Tory wipeout definitely in Labour’s interests?’

Read more on what could come next for Labour in power:

Day one: What would happen on Starmer’s first day in charge?

100 days: What would happen during the first 100 days of a Labour government?

Delivering pledges: ‘Change is hard – how can Labour achieve it?’

Manifesto: ‘12 great policies you may never have heard of’

Foreign affairs: ‘Whatever happens to Biden, Starmer faces a US challenge’

Trilemma: IFS warns Starmer will likely have to pick cuts, debt or tax hikes

Read more on how Labour fought this campaign in key battlegrounds:

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].