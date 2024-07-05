Wales results: Welsh Labour gains in Montgomeryshire, Wrexham and Bridgend

Labour has gained a string of seats in Wales, including Montgomeryshire, Wrexham, Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan.

Welsh secretary David TC Davies lost his Montgomeryshire seat.

Wrexham saw Labour’s Andrew Ranger gained the seat from the Conservatives, beating the Tory’s Sarah Elizabeth Atherton by around 6,000 votes.

In Bridgend former Ogmore MP Chris Elmore beat the Conservatives by almost 10,000 votes – around a quarter of the vote.

In Vale of Glamorgan Labour’s Kanishka Narayan beat Conservative former secretary of state for Wales by around 4,000 votes. The seat is a bellwether seat, usually going the way of the party that wins the election.

Both Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan were in the top 30 of Labour target seats by size of majority, with Wrexham in the top 50. Vale of Glamorgan had a 2.7% swing required and Bridgend 2.6%.

The wins come alongside Labour holds in Pontypridd and Swansea West, with more results yet to come.

Polls had suggested that the Conservatives faced losing all 14 Welsh seats it held.

New MP for Bridgend Chris Elmore told BBC Wales that people had felt “let down” by previous Tory MP Jamie Wallis and that people voted for Labour because they had a “positive message”.

Meanwhile the Welsh secretary told Sky News he has “prepared one speech” for the election result, and “it’s not a victory speech”.

David TC Davies said it was “impossible” to see how he could hold on to Monmouthshire.

“If the [exit] poll is right, if we have 130 seats, I don’t see how we can win Monmouthshire, and it’s completely reasonable to say that.”

