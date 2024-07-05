Scotland results: Labour makes gains as SNP obliterated

Labour has gained key Scottish constituencies from the SNP, with a landslide Labour victory north of the border.

The SNP is on just seven seats with only five to declare – having already lost 38 seats.

Gains include former cabinet member Douglas Alexander winning Lothian East and a defeat for SNP deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald in East Renfrewshire.

High-profile SNP MP Joanna Cherry was another casualty, losing her Edinburgh seat to Labour councillor Scott Arthur.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn saw a greatly-reduced majority in his seat of Aberdeen South, to just 3,758 and with a vote share down by 12.5%.

The Conservatives have also had a difficult night north of the border, with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross losing his seat. He described it as “historically bad night” for the party.

The Labour wins include all six Glasgow seats, including John Grady taking Glasgow East, Maureen Burke taking Glasgow North East and Gordon McKee taking Glasgow South. All margins of victory in the city were at least 3,000.

Labour also hold four out of Edinburgh’s five seats, taking the scalps of the SNP’s Tommy Sheppard and Deidre Brock as well as Joanna Cherry.

