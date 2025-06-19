Welfare reform: List of Labour MPs prepared to rebel on benefit changes

Around a quarter of the Parliamentary Labour Party are thought to have expressed concerns around the government’s welfare reforms, with dozens prepared to vote against when the measures come to a vote next month.

More than 100 Labour MPs are understood to have signed a private letter urging the government to delay the plans and rethink, while 42 MPs have publicly said the cuts to disability benefit are “impossible to support”.

In March, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled the “biggest shake up to the welfare system in a generation” in a bid to cut the country’s benefits bill by around £5bn.

However, measures to restrict eligibility for personal independence payment and cutting and freezing the health element of Universal Credit for new claimants have proved controversial among some Labour MPs.

Following the publication of an impact assessment into the reforms by the Department of Work and Pensions, at least eight Labour MPs have said they will vote against the reforms to the welfare system, with several more signalling their opposition to the plans.

Those indicating they will vote against the proposals cross party factions, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham also saying that the government is making “the wrong choice” by restricting eligibility for disability benefit.

Trade union leaders have also been critical of the government for the proposal and called for a change in course.

Labour MPs who have indicated they will rebel against the government

Zarah Sultana, Apsana Begum and John McDonnell, who remain suspended from the Labour Party, have also said they will not vote in favour of the government’s welfare reforms.

Labour MPs who have expressed opposition to welfare reforms

