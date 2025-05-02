Home

Doncaster mayor election results 2025: Labour holds off Reform by 700 votes

Labour’s Ros Jones has won the contest to be Doncaster mayor for the next four years by around 700 votes, in one of the first local election results to be confirmed today.

Jones has been the directly elected mayor of Doncaster since 2013, when she beat the independent Peter Davies. She was previously a Doncaster councillor.

She only secured a margin of around 700 votes over Reform however, winning 23,805 to Reform’s 23,107. The Tories were third with 18,982 votes.

Some will see her victory as a positive sign for cabinet member Ed Miliband, Doncaster North MP, though the scale of Reform’s support will ring alarm bells too for many in the party.

Labour currently holds 41 of the 55 seats on Doncaster Council, all of which are also up for election this year.

The count for the council results will begin on Friday morning. All four of the MPs whose constituencies fall within the town council’s borders are Labour (including cabinet members John Healey and Ed Miliband).

It comes after the first drip of council results early on Friday looked alarming for both the Conservatives and Labour, with Labour losing 12 seats in Northumberland.

The announcement of a recount in Runcorn and Helsby at around 4am appeared to mark another early setback, pointing to a knife-edge result in what should be one of the party’s safest seats – albeit one Labour was tipped to lose by bookmakers.

But the first three major sets of results fully declared all saw Labour edge tight victories to hold on, with Reform finishing second in all three

In North Tyneside, Karen Clark held it for Labour but with only 32.4% of the vote to Reform’s  29.4%. Labour’s vote tally more than halved, however, from 33,119 for Clark’s outgoing predecessor in 2021 to just 16,230 this time round.

In the West of England, Labour’s Helen Godwin secured a majority of less than 6,000 votes over Arron Banks, with 25% of the vote to Reform’s 22.1%, It marked an unusual four-way contest, with the Greens third on 20% and Tories on 16.6%.

