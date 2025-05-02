West of England mayor results breakdown as Labour edges it

Helen Godwin has held the West of England mayoralty for Labour in a closely fought campaign.

Labour secured a majority of less than 6,000 votes over Reform UK’s Arron Banks, with the Green Party placing third.

Godwin secured only a quarter of the vote, with Labour’s share down by eight percent and with a swing from Labour to Reform UK of 15%.

Polls ahead of the election had predicted a close contest between Labour and contenders from several other political parties, with pundits raising an eyebrow at the potential for the successful candidate being elected on a very small proportion of the vote.

Following the result, Labour sources highlighted that polling last week had suggested a win for the Green Party, and yet the party lost votes and were down roughly two percent in their share of the vote.

“The Conservative vote has also plummeted by 12 percent. Voters have been appalled at the pact that the Tories and Reform have been discussing over the campaign,” the source said.

Godwin, a former Bristol city councillor who narrowly missed out on being the party’s candidate in 2020, campaigned on a “new chapter for the West of England”, with a reliable and consistent bus network, more railway stations and “the right homes in the right places”.

She faced competition from Reform UK candidate and co-founder of the Leave.EU campaign Arron Banks, Bristol Conservative councillor Steve Smith, Green candidate Mary Page and Bath Liberal Democrat councillor Oli Henman.

The campaign was mired in scandal when outgoing mayor and MP for North East Somerset and Hanham Dan Norris was arrested last month. He has since been released on conditional bail.

Following the arrest, Norris was suspended by the Labour Party and banned from the parliamentary estate.

It comes as Labour lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform by just six votes, with one of the closest parliamentary by-elections in history going to a recount and Reform’s swing exceeding national polls.

The first drip of council results early on Friday also looked alarming for both the Conservatives and Labour, with Labour losing 12 seats in Northumberland.

But the first three major sets of results fully declared all saw Labour edge tight victories to hold on, with Reform finishing second in three mayoralties – North Tyneside, West of England and then Doncaster.

In Doncaster, Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected for a fourth time, but only by around 700 votes to Reform.

In North Tyneside, Karen Clark held it for Labour but with only 32.4% of the vote to Reform’s 29.4%. Labour’s vote tally more than halved, however, from 33,119 for Clark’s outgoing predecessor in 2021 to just 16,230 this time round.

