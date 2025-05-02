Home

Northumberland results breakdown as Labour ends third in council it once ran

Seahouses, a village in Northumberland, Coast. Photo: © Gordon Bell/Shutterstock.com

Labour has lost a dozen seats at local elections for the Northumberland county council, finishing a distant third behind Reform and the Tories on a council where Labour was once the largest party for three decades.

All 69 seats on Northumberland County Council, a unitary authority, were up for grabs at these elections. It remains over no overall control, with the Tories on 26, Reform on 23 and Labour on just eight.

The Tories had a majority of one following the last election in 2021, but the council has been a target for Reform.

Labour had been the largest party between the 1970s and 2008, when the Lib Dems became the biggest party, but the Tories have been the largest since 2013.

