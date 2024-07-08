Labour MP jobs: Party launches website to help hire 1,000 staff in Parliament

Labour has launched a jobs site for roles working for MPs elected at the general election, with plans to recruit more than 1,000 staff after the party doubled its parliamentary representation.

The site, called Work for a Labour MP, gives people a platform to share their CVs into a pool to be considered for various roles working for the party’s parliamentary intake of 2024. Staff will be employed by them rather than the party itself though.

Offering both constituency and Westminster based roles, the jobs range from casework to communications and from parliamentary researchers to personal assistants.

The website reads: “There will be hundreds of job opportunities to work for MPs across the country.

“If you think you have the skills required to be part of the change then please submit your application to the Parliamentary Labour Party in addition to applying for individual roles.”

David Evans, General Secretary of the Labour Party said: “Keir Starmer changed the Labour Party and has set out the change he will now deliver as Prime Minister.

“To deliver that change, Labour’s newly elected MPs need talented and dedicated staff from across the Labour movement and beyond.

“That’s why today we are launching this website to get brilliant candidates through the door, to help our new MPs deliver positive difference in their communities across the country.”

