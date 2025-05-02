County Durham election: Labour loses 16 seats on another once-red council

Labour has lost more than a dozen council seats on Durham county council, following similar losses in Northumberland and Runcorn as Reform UK make gains across England in local elections.

As of 1pm with 39 of 98 seats declared, Labour had only four seats on the unitary council – down 17, while Reform had gained 20 seats. Labour gained two seats from the Tories, but lost seats to Reform.

Among other parties, the Liberal Democrats hold three seats, the Greens two, up one, and the Conservatives hold one, down five.

Local MP Luke Akehurst said it looked like a “difficult night”, and a “disappointing set of results”.

Newly elected Reform councillor and Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes said Labour losses showed “the red wall is going to turn a shade of turquoise blue”.

It comes amid speculation from Conservatives in the region that Reform look set to take control of the council.

Across England, Reform have gained more than 150 council seats, securing control of Staffordshire council.

According to the Local Government Intelligence Unit, Labour went into the election with the largest number of councillors.

The administration is currently made up of a truly multiparty coalition of Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, independents, local parties and the Green Party.

Labour should arguably have a shot of taking back the council, which it had previously held for a century until 2021. Labour won all six constituencies at the general election – but Reform came second.

It comes as Labour lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform by just six votes, with one of the closest parliamentary by-elections in history going to a recount and Reform’s swing exceeding national polls.

The first drip of council results early on Friday also looked alarming for both the Conservatives and Labour, with the Tories down 50 seats and Labour down 13 as of 7am.

Labour lost a dozen seats in Northumberland, where it was the largest party in the 2000s, finishing a distant third behind Reform and the Tories, who narrowly remain the biggest party.

But the first three major sets of results fully declared all saw Labour edge tight victories to hold on, with Reform finishing second in three mayoralties – North Tyneside, West of England and then Doncaster.

In Doncaster, Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected for a fourth time, but only by around 700 votes to Reform.

In North Tyneside, Karen Clark held it for Labour but with only 32.4% of the vote to Reform’s 29.4%. Labour’s vote tally more than halved, however, from 33,119 for Clark’s outgoing predecessor in 2021 to just 16,230 this time round.

In the West of England, Labour’s Helen Godwin secured a majority of less than 6,000 votes over Arron Banks, with 25% of the vote to Reform’s 22.1%, It marked an unusual four-way contest, with the Greens third on 20% and Tories on 16.6%.

