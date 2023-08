Our rolling list of Labour parliamentary candidate selections

Local parties have been selecting their candidates for the next general election. Here is our rolling list of the people who have so far been chosen to stand. This piece will be updated as further candidates are announced, so do check back for developments.

Last updated at 4:45pm on August 17th.

Aidrie and Shotts

Kenneth Stevenson was chosen as the Scottish Labour candidate for Aidrie and Shotts. Stevenson has served as a councillor on North Lanarkshire council since 2017, representing Fortissat ward.

Altrincham and Sale West

Members in Altrincham and Sale West opted for Ben Hartley as their next candidate. Hartley has been a councillor on Trafford council since 2019, representing Ashton Upon Mersey ward. Outside of politics, he works as principal legal adviser to the General Medical Council.

Bangor Aberconwy

Claire Hughes was selected as the Welsh Labour candidate for Bangor Aberconwy. She is head of growth at software company Tahdah Verified Ltd and co-founder and head of growth at workspace company Pluto. She previously worked as digital communications lead for Labour during the 2016 Welsh Assembly election campaign, as well as working for Tom Watson during his time as deputy leader.

Barking

Leader of Barking and Dagenham council Darren Rodwell has been selected as the next Labour candidate for Barking. He has served on the council since 2010 and represents Northbury ward within the constituency.

Barrow and Furness

Barrow and Furness members selected Michelle Scrogham as their next candidate. Scrogham currently serves as mayor of Ulverston and vice-chair, membership for Barrow and Furness CLP. She is the owner of Pure, a retail business.

Basingstoke

David Lawrence was selected as the next candidate for Basingstoke. Lawrence works as a research fellow at international affairs think tank Chatham House.

Bassetlaw

Local members in Bassetlaw selected Jo White as their parliamentary candidate. White is deputy leader of Bassetlaw council. She has served on the council for ten years, nine of which she has spent as cabinet member for regeneration.

Birkenhead

Alison McGovern was picked as the next candidate for Birkenhead, with boundary changes due to see her current seat scrapped. She has represented Wirral South in parliament since 2010 and currently serves as shadow employment minister.

Birmingham Northfield

Alex Aitken has been selected as the Labour candidate for Birmingham Northfield. He is a councillor on Birmingham City Council, having first been elected to represent King’s Norton North ward in 2018.

Bishop Auckland

Sam Rushworth was selected by members of Bishop Auckland Constituency Labour Party. Rushworth advises governments and charities on tackling global challenges like hunger and preventing violent conflict. He is chair of Bishop Auckland CLP.

Blackpool South

Chris Webb was picked as Labour’s next candidate for Blackpool South. Webb serves as head of office for Labour MP Tony Lloyd. He was deputy police and crime commissioner for Lancashire from 2018 to 2021 and a councillor on Manchester City Council from 2015 to 2018.

Bolsover

Natalie Fleet has been selected as the candidate for Bolsover. She is a National Education Union official who previously stood as the Labour candidate for Ashfield at the 2019 election.

Bolton North East

Kirith Entwistle was selected as the next candidate for Bolton North East. She currently serves as Bolton North East CLP treasurer.

Bolton West

Phil Brickell was selected as the next candidate for Bolton West. He is a councillor on Manchester City Council, representing Baguley ward.

Bournemouth East

Labour members in Bournemouth East selected Tom Hayes as their next candidate. Hayes is a councillor on Oxford City Council, representing St Clement’s ward.

Bournemouth West

Jessica Toale was selected as the next Labour candidate for Bournemouth West. She is a councillor on Westminster council and currently serves as deputy cabinet member for culture, heritage and the arts. She co-founded the Labour Foreign Policy Group and serves as its co-chair. Outside of politics, Toale works as head of community at Enver, a private investment firm.

Bridgend

Current MP for Ogmore Chris Elmore has reportedly been selected to contest Bridgend following boundary changes. He has represented Ogmore since a by-election in 2016 and currently serves as an opposition whip and parliamentary lead for the Labour Party chair.

Bristol North East

Damien Egan was selected as the Labour candidate for Bristol North East. He currently serves as mayor of Lewisham in London, having first been elected to the council in 2010. He grew up in Bristol.

Broxtowe

Juliet Campbell was chosen as Labour’s next candidate for Broxtowe. She is a councillor on Lewisham council in London, representing Blackheath ward and currently serving as cabinet member for communities, refugees and wellbeing.

Burnley

Oliver Ryan was selected by local members in Burnley. Ryan has been a councillor on Tameside council since 2014 representing Audenshaw ward, having first been elected at the age of 19.

Bury North

Local members in Bury North selected former Labour MP James Frith as the party’s candidate to contest the seat at the next general election. Frith represented the constituency from 2017 to 2019, before losing his seat to Conservative candidate James Daly by just 105 votes.

Camberwell and Peckham

Miatta Fahnbulleh was selected by members in Camberwell and Peckham. Fahnbulleh is currently chief executive of left-wing think tank the New Economics Foundation (NEF), a role she has held since 2017.

Camborne and Redruth

Local members in Camborne and Redruth chose Perran Moon to be their candidate for the next election. Moon has been a councillor on Cherwell council in Oxfordshire since 2019, representing Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown ward.

Carlisle

Members in Carlisle chose Julie Minns as their next candidate. Minns currently works as a freelance communications consultant. She served as a councillor on Lambeth council in London between 1998 and 2002.

Caerphilly

Islwyn MP Chris Evans has been selected as the candidate for Caerphilly following boundary changes. Evans has represented Islwyn in parliament since 2010 and currently serves as shadow defence minister.

Chelsea and Fulham

Ben Coleman was selected by members in Chelsea and Fulham. He is currently deputy leader of Hammersmith and Fulham council, having served as a councillor since 2014. Coleman works as a public affairs consultant particularly working with charities and has owned Oceans Consulting since 2001.

Chingford and Woodford Green

Faiza Shaheen was selected as the Labour candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green. Shaheen previously contested the seat in 2019. She currently works for the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, leading on a global project working with governments on how they can address inequality and discrimination through policy reform.

Chipping Barnet

Dan Tomlinson has been selected as the next Labour candidate for Chipping Barnet. He is a principal policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. He was formerly a councillor in Tower Hamlets.

Cities of London and Westminster

Members in Two Cities selected Rachel Blake as their next candidate. Blake has been a councillor in Tower Hamlets since 2014, representing Bow East ward. She served as a cabinet member on the council for seven years and previously held the role of deputy mayor.

City of Chester (by-election)

Local members in City of Chester selected Samantha Dixon as their candidate for the upcoming by-election on December 1st. She has served as a councillor on Cheshire West and Chester council since 2011, representing Chester City and the Garden Quarter ward. She was previously leader of the council, the first woman to hold that position.

Clwyd East

Becky Gittins was selected as the Welsh Labour candidate for Clwyd East. She is a councillor on Coventry City Council, representing Earlsdon ward. She works as an industrial officer with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS). She is from North Wales.

Clwyd North

Gill German was chosen as the next Labour candidate for Clwyd North. She currently serves as deputy leader of Denbighshire County Council, as well as cabinet member for education, children and families.

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Frank McNally has been selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill. He has served as a councillor on North Lanarkshire council since 2012, representing Mossend and Holytown ward.

Colchester

Labour members in Colchester voted for Pam Cox as their candidate for the next election. Cox is a councillor on Colchester Borough Council, representing New Town and Christ Church ward, and serves as portfolio holder for heritage and culture.

Colne Valley

Paul Davies was selected as the next candidate for Colne Valley. Davies is a councillor on Kirklees council, representing Holme Valley South ward, which is within the constituency.

Copeland

Josh MacAlister was chosen as the next Labour candidate for Copeland. MacAlister currently serves as executive chair of Foundations, which researches and evaluates the effectiveness of family support services and interventions. He founded the social work charity Frontline and later chaired the government’s independent review of children’s social care.

Corby

Corby members chose Lee Barron as their candidate for the next election. Barron is the TUC’s Midlands regional secretary. He formerly served as leader of the Labour group on Northampton Borough Council.

Crawley

Peter Lamb was chosen as Labour’s next candidate for Crawley. He has been a councillor on Crawley Borough Council since 2010, serving as leader of the Labour group from 2012 to 2022, eight years of which he spent as leader of the council. Outside of politics, Peter works as a senior consultant for The Campaign Company.

Crewe and Nantwich

Members in Crewe and Nantwich picked Connor Naismith as their next candidate. He currently serves as a councillor on Cheshire East council, representing Crewe West ward. He works as an oversight officer for the independent office for police conduct.

Croydon South

Local members in Croydon South chose Ben Taylor as their next candidate. Taylor is a local community activist who set up the Croydon Mutual Aid organisation to help local residents during the pandemic. He stood unsuccessfully for election to Croydon council earlier this year.

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintillock East

Katrina Murray has been chosen as the next candidate for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintillock East. Murray is a UNISON activist who has served as disabled members’ representative on Labour’s conference arrangements committee since 2019. She is a former vice-chair of the party’s National Policy Forum and a former president of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress.

Dagenham and Rainham

Local members in Dagenham and Rainham chose Margaret Mullane as their candidate for the next election. Mullane has managed incumbent MP Jon Cruddas’ office for the past 13 years. She has been a councillor on Barking and Dagenham council for 12 years.

Darlington

Members in Darlington selected Lola McEvoy as their next candidate. She is a GMB organiser from Darlington and former living wage campaign lead.

Derby North

Catherine Atkinson was selected as the Labour candidate for Derby North. She is a barrister and chair of the Society of Labour Lawyers.

Derby South

Labour members in Derby South have selected Baggy Shanker as their candidate for the next election. He has served as Labour group leader on Derby council since 2020.

Doncaster Central

Doncaster CLP secretary Sally Jameson was selected as the Labour candidate for Doncaster Central. She is a prison officer at a local prison and a shop steward and branch chair of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) union.

Doncaster East and Axholme

Lee Pitcher was picked as the candidate for Doncaster East and Axholme. Pitcher currently serves as mayor of Hatfield in Doncaster.

Dover

Mike Tapp was selected by Labour members in Dover. He is a former soldier who has subsequently worked for the National Crime Agency and the Ministry of Defence.

Dunfermline and West Fife

Graeme Downie was selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Dunfermline and West Fife. He is a councillor on Fife council, representing the ward of West Fife and Coastal Villages.

East Dunbartonshire

Lorna Dougall was selected as the Labour candidate for East Dunbartonshire. She formerly worked as a higher education administrator.

East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Joani Reid was chosen as the next candidate for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow. Reid formerly served as a councillor on Lewisham council in London.

East Lothian

Douglas Alexander has been selected as the candidate for East Lothian. He was formerly the MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South and its predecessor constituency Paisley South from 1997 to 2015. During his time in parliament, he held roles including International Development Secretary and Transport Secretary.

Edinburgh East

Chris Murray was chosen as the next candidate for Edinburgh East. He works as a policy manager focused on migration, population and diversity for the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA). He was formerly a research fellow for IPPR Scotland.

Edinburgh North and Leith

Tracy Gilbert was picked as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Edinburgh North and Leith. She is the Scottish regional secretary for Usdaw, having held various roles with the union since joining in 2000.

Erewash

Erewash CLP chose Adam Thompson as its candidate for the next election. Thompson is a local activist, currently serving as secretary and campaign coordinator of Erewash CLP.

Exeter

Exeter members voted for Hackney councillor Steve Race. Race has represented Hoxton East and Shoreditch ward on the council since 2018. Though his council role is based in London, he has been involved with Exeter Labour for 15 years, including working for current MP Ben Bradshaw.

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Claire Hazelgrove has been chosen as the next candidate for Filton and Bradley Stoke. Hazelgrove works as a community and political engagement director at consultancy TPXimpact, leading on its work with councils, other public sector institutions and the third sector.

Finchley and Golders Green

Sarah Sackman has been selected as the next candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. She previously contested the seat in 2015, coming second behind Tory candidate Mike Freer by 5,662 votes. She currently works as a human rights barrister.

Gedling

Labour members in Gedling picked Nottinghamshire County councillor and Gedling Borough Council deputy leader Michael Payne as their candidate for the next general election.

Gillingham and Rainham

Naushabah Khan was selected by members in Gillingham and Rainham. She is a councillor in Medway and is currently cabinet member for housing and property. She works as director of policy and communications at St Mungo’s.

Glasgow Central

Roisin McKenna was selected as the next candidate for Glasgow Central. McKenna is a final-year medical student at University of Glasgow.

Glasgow East

John Grady was chosen as the next candidate for Glasgow East. He is a partner at the law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Glasgow North

Martin Rhodes has been picked as the candidate for Glasgow North. Rhodes formerly served on Glasgow City Council, representing Partick East/Kelvindale ward.

Glasgow North East

Maureen Burke was picked to contest Glasgow North East at the next election. She is a councillor on Glasgow City Council, representing North East ward.

Glasgow North West

Patricia Ferguson has been selected as the next candidate for Glasgow North West. She currently serves on Glasgow City Council, representing Drumchapel/Anniesland ward. She was previously an MSP representing Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn and its predecessor constituency Glasgow Maryhill from 1999 to 2016.

Glasgow South

Gordon McKee was picked as the next candidate for Glasgow South. McKee is a political adviser to Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray.

Glasgow South West

Zubir Ahmed has been selected as the candidate for Glasgow South West at the next election. Ahmed is a surgeon who previously stood for election as the MSP for Glasgow Pollok in 2021, coming in second behind the SNP candidate.

Gloucester

Gloucester members chose Alex McIntyre as their candidate for the next general election. McIntyre is a lawyer.

Gravesham

Members in Gravesham chose Lauren Sullivan as their next candidate. Sullivan is a councillor on Gravesham Borough Council, representing Northfleet North ward. She currently serves as cabinet member for strategic environment.

Great Grimsby

Melanie Onn was picked by members in Great Grimsby. She formerly represented the seat in parliament from 2015 to 2019, during which time she held roles including shadow housing minister. She is currently a senior adviser to the Blakeney Group, a consultancy.

Great Yarmouth

Members in Great Yarmouth selected Keir Cozens as their next candidate. He has served as secretary of the Parliamentary Labour Party and previously worked for Rachel Reeves.

Harlow

Chris Vince was picked as the next Labour candidate for Harlow. Vince is leader of the Labour group on Harlow council. He is an East of England representative on the Co-operative Party national executive committee and serves on the Labour East regional executive committee.

Harrow East

Members in Harrow East chose Primesh Patel as their next candidate. Patel was formerly a councillor on Harrow council, serving from 2014 to 2022. He has worked in the health and social care sector for almost two decades and currently works for a national health and social care regulator.

Hartlepool

Hartlepool CLP picked Jonathan Brash as its next candidate. Brash currently represents Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool council, as well as serving as the council’s deputy leader.

Hastings and Rye

Helena Dollimore was selected by members in Hastings and Rye. Dollimore currently serves as a councillor on Merton council in London, representing St Helier ward since 2021.

Hemel Hempstead

Members in Hemel Hempstead chose David Taylor as their next candidate. He was previously an adviser to Gordon Brown. He founded the Labour Campaign for International Development (LCID) and currently serves as its vice-chair.

Hendon

Labour members in Hendon selected David Pinto-Duschinsky as their candidate for the next election. Pinto-Duschinsky was a former adviser to Alistair Darling under the last Labour government.

Heywood and Middleton

In Heywood and Middleton members selected local councillor and NPF rep Elsie Blundell.

High Peak

Local members in High Peak picked Jon Pearce as their next candidate. Pearce is an employment lawyer, predominantly working in the health and social care and charity sectors.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield CLP chose Harpreet Uppal as their candidate. Uppal previously served on Kirklees council, representing Ashbrow ward, and currently works in the office of Debbie Abrahams.

Hyndburn

Graham Jones was chosen as Labour’s candidate for Hyndburn at the next election. He previously represented the seat in parliament from 2010 to 2019, during which time he served for almost five years in the Labour whips’ office.

Ilford South

Labour members in Ilford South voted for Jas Athwal to be their candidate at the next general election, selecting him over incumbent Labour MP Sam Tarry. Athwal has served as the leader of Redbridge Council for the last eight years.

Inverclyde

Martin McCluskey has been chosen as the Scottish Labour candidate for Inverclyde, a seat he previously contested in 2017 and 2019. He currently serves as a councillor on Inverclyde council. McCluskey is chair of the Scottish Fabians.

Ipswich

Jack Abbott was selected by Labour members in Ipswich. Abbott currently works for a renewable energy trade association. He previously served on Suffolk County Council, taking on the role of Labour group spokesperson for children’s services, education and skills.

Keighley

Keighley CLP picked former MP John Grogan to contest the seat at the next election. Grogan represented Keighley in parliament from 2017 to 2019 and was previously MP for Selby from 1997 to 2010.

Kensington

Kensington CLP selected Joe Powell as its next candidate. Powell is the co-founder of local campaign group Kensington Against Dirty Money. In his day job, he is deputy chief executive of the Open Government Partnership, which brings together government leaders and civil society advocates to change how government serves its citizens.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Wilma Brown has been chosen as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath. She is a UNISON activist, who serves as UNISON Scotland’s health committee chair. A trained nurse, Brown has worked as employee director with NHS Fife since 2009.

Lanark and Hamilton East

Imogen Walker was picked as the next Scottish Labour candidate for Lanark and Hamilton East. Walker is a representative for Scottish CLPs on Labour’s National Policy Forum. She was formerly a councillor on Lambeth council in London, including serving as deputy leader of the council. She was vice-president of the RSPCA from 2010 to 2019 and now serves as a trustee of the charity.

Leeds South West and Morley

Mark Sewards has been picked as Labour’s candidate for Leeds South West and Morley. He is a teacher in south Leeds and serves on Leed City Council, representing Farnley and Wortley ward.

Leigh

Members in Leigh picked former MP Jo Platt to be their next parliamentary candidate. Platt represented the constituency from 2017 to 2019, before losing her seat to Conservative candidate James Grundy by 1,965 votes.

Lincoln

Members in Lincoln chose Hamish Falconer as their next candidate. Falconer worked as a diplomat with the Foreign Office between 2014 and 2020 and previously led the department’s terrorism response team.

Liverpool West Derby

Ian Byrne won his reselection battle in Liverpool West Derby, beating challenger Anthony Lavelle, a local councillor. The incumbent MP was first elected to represent the seat in 2019 with a majority of 29,984 votes.

Loughborough

Jeevun Sandher was picked as the Labour candidate for Loughborough. Sandher is head of economics at the New Economics Foundation. He is currently undertaking doctoral research at King’s College London on the political and economic causes of income inequality and poverty.

Mansfield

Members in Mansfield picked Steve Yemm as their next candidate. Yemm previously served as chair of Mansfield CLP and ran unsuccessfully to be mayor of the town in 2011, losing by just 67 votes when second preferences were taken into consideration. Outside of politics, he is chief commercial officer at Optibrium, a life sciences software company.

Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon

Gerald Jones was picked as the candidate for the new seat of Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon. He has represented Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney in parliament since 2015 and currently serves as shadow Wales minister.

Midlothian

Kirsty McNeill has been selected as the next candidate for Midlothian. McNeill was a special adviser to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown during his time in No 10 and subsequently worked as strategy director for Brown and his wife Sarah. She currently serves as executive director of policy, advocacy and campaigns at Save the Children.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Henry Tufnell has been picked as the candidate for Mid and South Pembrokeshire. He currently works as an organiser with the Cleaners and Allied Independent Workers Union (CAIWU) and previously acted as a trade union representative for the union. He was formerly a barrister.

Mid Bedfordshire (expected by-election)

Alistair Strathern has been chosen as the candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. He is a councillor in Waltham Forest, London, representing Higham Hill ward and currently serving as portfolio lead member for children and young people. He works as climate lead for insurance at the Bank of England.

Milton Keynes North

Chris Curtis was selected as the candidate for Milton Keynes North. Curtis works for pollster Opinium. He was formerly the company’s head of political polling but stepped down from the role in October.

Milton Keynes South

Milton Keynes South Labour members chose local councillor Emily Darlington as their next general election candidate. Darlington was first elected to represent Bletchley East ward on the council in 2018 and is currently deputy leader of the Labour group, as well as serving as cabinet member for adults, housing and healthy communities.

Monmouth

Monmouth CLP selected Catherine Fookes. She is a councillor on Monmouthshire County Council, representing Town ward and serving as cabinet member for equalities and engagement.

Motherwell and Wishaw

Pamela Nash has been picked as the candidate for Motherwell and Wishaw. She formerly represented Airdrie and Shotts in parliament from 2010 to 2015. She currently serves as chief executive of Scotland in Union, a pro-UK campaign group.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Torcuil Crichton was selected as the next candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar. Crichton is a journalist who served as the Westminster editor of the Daily Record until last year.

Newcastle-under-Lyme

Adam Jogee has been picked as the next candidate for Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jogee has served as a councillor on Haringey council in London since 2014, representing Hornsey ward. He currently holds the role of cabinet member for community safety and cohesion and was formerly mayor of the borough. He works for Labour MP Ruth Jones.

Northampton North

Members in Northampton North selected Lucy Rigby as their next candidate. Rigby is a lawyer by profession and former councillor on Islington council in London.

Northampton South

Mike Reader, a building industry professional, will be Labour’s next candidate in Northampton South.

North Swindon

Will Stone has been selected as the candidate for North Swindon. He is a councillor on Central Swindon North Parish Council and formerly served in the army.

North West Leicestershire

Members in North West Leicestershire chose Amanda Hack as their candidate. She has served as a councillor on Leicestershire County Council since 2017 and is a CLP representative on the East Midlands Labour executive.

Norwich North

Norwich North Labour Party selected Alice MacDonald as its candidate for the next election. MacDonald is a councillor on Southwark council in London, representing Newington ward, and currently serves as cabinet member for equalities, neighbourhoods and leisure.

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Alison Taylor has been selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for Paisley and Renfrewshire North, a seat she previously contested in 2017 and 2019. She works as a chartered surveyor and has also served as chair of Scottish Labour’s business forum.

Penistone and Stocksbridge

Local members in Penistone and Stocksbridge selected Marie Tidball as their next candidate. Tidball has served on Oxford council since 2016, representing Hinksey Park ward, and has spent four years as a cabinet member. She is a disability activist and research associate at Oxford University’s Centre for Criminology.

Peterborough

Andrew Pakes was selected as the Labour candidate in Peterborough. Pakes is currently director of communications and research at Prospect union. He previously worked as a senior political adviser to the Labour Party between 2010 and 2013.

Plymouth Moor View

Fred Thomas was selected by members in Plymouth Moor View as their next candidate. He was formerly a Royal Marines captain.

Redcar

Members in Redcar picked Anna Turley to be their candidate for the next election. Turley previously represented the seat in parliament from 2015 to 2019, during which time she served as a shadow cabinet office minister. She was chair of the North East Child Poverty Commission from 2022 to 2023.

Rochester and Strood

Members in Rochester and Strood chose Lauren Edwards as their candidate for the next election. She is a councillor on Medway council, representing Rochester East and Warren Wood ward and currently serving as portfolio holder for economic and social regeneration and inward investment.

Rossendale and Darwen

Rossendale and Darwen CLP chose Andy MacNae as its next candidate. McNae runs an adventure sports consultancy and is a former professional mountaineer. He is a director of Cycling UK and cycles competitively.

Rother Valley

Members in Rother Valley chose Jake Richards as their candidate for the next election. He works as a civil and family law barrister.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West (by-election)

Michael Shanks has been selected as the Scottish Labour candidate for Rutherglen and Hamilton West. Shanks is a local teacher, who has previously stood for election to Westminster and the Scottish parliament.

Scarborough and Whitby

Alison Hume has been selected as the next candidate for Scarborough and Whitby. She is a TV screenwriter, part-time lecturer and disability campaigner.

Scunthorpe

Members in Scunthorpe selected former MP Nic Dakin as their candidate for the next election. Dakin previously represented the seat from 2010 to 2019, when he was unseated by Tory candidate Holly Mumby-Croft.

Sedgefield

Alan Strickland has been selected as the next Labour candidate for Sedgefield. Strickland was a councillor in Haringey from 2010 to 2018. During his time on the council, he served as cabinet member for housing and regeneration.

Selby and Ainsty (by-election)

Keir Mather was selected as the Labour candidate for Selby and Ainsty. He currently works as a senior public affairs adviser for the Confederation of British Industry and was formerly a parliamentary researcher for Wes Streeting from 2019 to 2020.

Sheffield Central

Abtisam Mohamed was chosen by members in Sheffield Central. Mohamed has served as a councillor on Sheffield City Council since 2016, representing Firth Park ward. She was previously the council’s lead for education.

Shipley

Anna Dixon was selected as the Labour candidate for Shipley. Dixon currently chairs an independent commission on reimagining care set up by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York. She is deputy chair of the charity Helpforce, which focuses on accelerating the growth and impact of volunteering in the NHS.

Shrewsbury and Atcham

Julia Buckley has been chosen as Labour’s next candidate for Shrewsbury and Atcham. She is the leader of the Labour group on Shropshire council, representing Bridgnorth West and Tasley ward, and an activist with UNISON.

Somerton and Frome (by-election)

Neil Guild was picked as the Labour candidate for Somerton and Frome. He is UNISON’s regional convenor for the South West and previously held the role of chair of the South West regional Labour Party. Outside politics, he served in the British Army for more than six years and now works as a civil engineer.

Southport

Members in Southport selected Patrick Hurley as their candidate for the next election. He previously served as a councillor on Liverpool City Council from 2011 to 2023, representing Mossley Hill ward.

South Derbyshire

Members in South Derbyshire chose Samantha Niblett as their candidate for the next election. She is the founder of Labour: Women in Tech. She previously worked as head of alliances, channel and ecosystem for the EMEA region for software company 1E.

South Ribble

Paul Foster was selected as the next Labour candidate for South Ribble. He is the leader of South Ribble Borough Council and has served as a councillor since 2007. He is a former British Army Royal Engineer.

South Swindon

Members in South Swindon selected former MP for Lewisham East Heidi Alexander as their candidate for the next election. Alexander represented Lewisham East from 2010 to 2018 and held the role of Shadow Health Secretary from 2015 to 2016.

South Thanet

Polly Billington has been selected in South Thanet. A former BBC journalist, Billington was an adviser to Ed Miliband and is currently chief executive of UK100 and a councillor in Hackney.

Southampton Itchen

Darren Paffey was selected as the Labour candidate for Southampton Itchen. He is deputy leader of Southampton council. He represents Bargate ward on the council and currently serves as cabinet member for children and learning.

Southampton Test

Satvir Kaur was selected by members in Southampton Test. Kaur currently serves as leader of Southampton council, representing Shirley ward on the council.

Stevenage

Labour members in Stevenage selected Kevin Bonavia as their candidate for the next election. Bonavia is a former councillor, who served on Lewisham council from 2010 to 2022.

Stockton North

Chris McDonald will be Labour’s candidate in Stockton North. He has worked in the steel industry for 20 years.

Stoke-on-Trent Central

Members in Stoke-on-Trent Central selected former MP Gareth Snell. First elected to represent the seat in a by-election in February 2017 following the resignation of previous Labour MP Tristram Hunt, he held the seat at the general election later that year but lost out to Tory Jo Gideon in 2019 by 670 votes.

Stoke-on-Trent North

David Williams was picked as the candidate for Stoke-on-Trent North. Williams is a councillor on Stoke-on-Trent City Council, representing Little Chell and Stanfield ward and currently serving as vice-chair of the children and family services overview and scrutiny committee.

Stretford and Urmston (by-election)

Andrew Western was selected as the Labour candidate for Stretford and Urmston. Western has been Labour leader of Trafford council since 2018. He is also currently the Greater Manchester Combined Authority portfolio lead for clean air and communities and co-operatives.

Stroud

Labour members in Stroud selected Simon Opher as their next parliamentary candidate. Opher is a local GP. He leads on social prescribing in Gloucestershire and was a founder member of the all-party parliamentary group on arts in healthcare.

Tamworth

Sarah Edwards was picked by members in Tamworth. Edwards works for Unite, based in the West Midlands.

Telford

Shaun Davies was picked as the next candidate for Telford. He currently serves as the leader of Telford and Wrekin council and represents Malinslee and Dawley Bank ward on the council. He is also leader of the Local Government Association Labour group.

Thurrock

Jen Craft was selected as the next Labour candidate for Thurrock. She was Margaret Hodge’s campaign manager in 2010, running the campaign to beat the British National Party (BNP) in Barking. She ran for election to Thurrock council in 2019, coming in second behind a candidate from a local party, the Thurrock Independents.

Truro and Falmouth

Jayne Kirkham was selected by members in Truro and Falmouth as their next candidate. She is the Labour group leader on Cornwall Council and represents Falmouth Penwerris ward. She previously contested the seat in 2017, coming second behind the Tory candidate by 3,792 votes.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip (by-election)

Danny Beales has been selected as the candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Beales has been a councillor on Camden council since 2014, representing Camden Square ward. He currently serves as cabinet member for new homes, jobs and community investment.

Vale of Glamorgan

Kanishka Narayan has been chosen as the Labour candidate for Vale of Glamorgan. He works with tech start-ups on tackling climate change and improving financial resilience, as well as advising the Labour frontbench on tech policy. He was previously a civil servant at the cabinet office.

Warrington South

Sarah Hall has been selected as the Labour candidate for Warrington South. She is a councillor on Warrington Borough Council and has represented the ward of Bewsey and Whitecross since 2016. She currently serves as cabinet member for children’s services.

Watford

Members in Watford selected Matt Turmaine as their candidate for the next election. Turmaine has been a councillor on Watford council since 2012, representing Holywell ward.

Waveney

Jess Asato has been selected in Waveney. She previously contested Norwich North in 2015. Asato was the director of the Labour Yes to AV campaign, an adviser to Tessa Jowell and acting director of Progress. She is currently head of policy and public affairs at children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Welwyn Hatfield

Andrew Lewin was picked by members in Welwyn Hatfield. Lewin works in social housing. He set up and ran the pro-Europe campaign group Remain Labour between 2017 and 2019.

West Bromwich East

West Bromwich East members picked Sarah Coombes as their next candidate. She works as an adviser to London mayor Sadiq Khan and previously worked for Tom Watson, the seat’s former MP.

West Dunbartonshire

Douglas McAllister has been selected as the next candidate for West Dunbartonshire. McAllister is the provost of West Dunbartonshire Council and represents Kilpatrick ward. He works as a lawyer.

West Lancashire (by-election)

Ashley Dalton has been selected as the Labour candidate for the West Lancashire by-election, triggered by Rosie Cooper’s decision to resign as MP. Dalton has worked for many years within local government, including spending 17 years working in various roles for Southend-on-Sea council. She is currently a trainer with the Labour Women’s Network.

Wolverhampton North East

Sureena Brackenridge was selected by Labour members in Wolverhampton North East. She is a local deputy headteacher.

Wolverhampton West

Warinder Juss was picked as the candidate for Wolverhampton West. He is a senior personal injury lawyer with Thompsons Solicitors, based in Birmingham.

Worcester

Tom Collins was picked as the next candidate for Worcester. Collins is a former councillor on Worcester City Council, who represented Rainbow Hill ward from 2018 to 2022.

Wrexham

Members in Wrexham selected Andrew Ranger as their next candidate. Ranger is currently Wrexham CLP vice-chair and previously served as chair and secretary.

Wycombe

Emma Reynolds was chosen by members in Wycombe. Reynolds was MP for Wolverhampton North East from 2010 to 2019, when she was unseated by Tory candidate Jane Stevenson.

Ynys Môn

Ieuan Môn Williams was selected as the next candidate for Ynys Môn. Williams is head of policy and public affairs at the Nuclear Industry Association. He worked for the previous Labour MP for Ynys Môn Albert Owen from 2016 to 2018.

York Outer

Luke Charters has been selected as the candidate in York Outer. Charters currently represents Wall End ward on Newham council and serves as deputy cabinet member for inclusive economy, housing delivery, climate emergency and council performance and transformation. He previously contested York Outer in 2017, coming second to the Tory candidate by 8,289 votes.