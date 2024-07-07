Keir Starmer pushes Israel for ceasefire after party sheds Muslim votes

Keir Starmer has pushed with Israel’s Prime Minister for a ceasefire in Gaza in one of his first international phone calls since assuming office.

The new Prime Minister “set out the clear and urgent need for a ceasefire” to Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call this morning, a Downing Street statement has confirmed.

Starmer also said that he looked forward to “further deepening” relations between the United Kingdom and Israel during the call.

In a subsequent call with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, the Prime Minister said that statehood was an “undeniable right” for the Palestinian people.

It comes after many Labour candidates faced assertive challenges from independents standing on a pro-Palestine platform, with frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth being among the most high profile party figures to lose his seat to such an independent.

The Muslim share of a seat's population is highly predictive of Labour vote losses. Labour's vote collapsed in their seats with higher Muslim populations. Of their seven losses, five were in seats where over a quarter of the population was Muslim according to the 2021 census. pic.twitter.com/UhA3wTZN55 — Patrick Flynn (@patrickjfl) July 7, 2024

Other constituencies including Ilford North and Birmingham Ladywood – represented by cabinet members Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood – saw their Labour incumbents narrowly hold on in the face of pro-Palestine independent challengers.

Keir Starmer drew fierce criticism following an LBC interview last autumn when he seemed to suggest Israel had a right to withhold power and water supplies from Gaza amid Israel’s military operations following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

He later said he had only referred to Israel’s right to defend itself and that its retaliation to the Hamas attacks must follow international law.

