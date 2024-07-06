Ellie Reeves is new party chair as Dodds takes Nandy’s development brief

Ellie Reeves has been appointed the new chair of the Labour party and a Cabinet Office miinster, while former chair Anneliese Dodds looks set to become a minister for international development.

Reeves was previously deputy national campaign co-ordinator for Labour, deputising for Pat McFadden in overseeing the party’s election campaigning. She will continue to work as a minister without portfolio with McFadden in the Cabinet Office, which he now leads as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Dodds was once Starmer’s first Shadow Chancellor, before being moved to the Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities brief, as well as the party chair and National Policy Forum chair roles she served in up until the election.

She has not been officially unveiled as a minister of state for development, but footage of the first cabinet meeting showed her sat behind a name card with the title on.

It has been an honour to serve as Party Chair for the last 3 years, getting the Labour Party back in the service of working people and meeting so many dedicated @UKLabour members right across the country. Many congratulations to @elliereeves, who I know will do a brilliant job! https://t.co/Nd4lLfMtS5 — Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) July 6, 2024

The development brief was not a cabinet role under the Tories following the merger of the development department into the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. But when Nandy was demoted from her levelling up role last year to hand Rayner a departmental shadow brief, the shadow international development minister role was upgraded to be a shadow cabinet post – allowing Nandy to remain in the shadow cabinet.

Now Nandy has been moved to become cabinet member for culture, media and sport, however, as the shadow roleholder Thangam Debbonaire lost her seat, leaving the development post vacant for Dodds to fill.

Reeves and Dodds both said it was an “honour to serve”, and Dodds said Reeves would do a “brilliant job”.

Main surprise of Cabinet appointments was Starmer not appointing a Secretary of State for Women & Equalities. Which minister(s) to lead on Equalities tbc Anneliese Dodds attended Cabinet, with placecard saying Minister of International Development (tbc)https://t.co/TYvomwOkHN — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) July 6, 2024

Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage (article continues below):

Election night as it happened: Key results unpacked in historic landslide

Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs

‘We did it’: Keir Starmer’s victory speech as Labour crosses key 326 seat line

‘A landslide masks discontent left, right and centre. Labour has its work cut out’

‘What should we look for in Keir Starmer’s cabinet?’

‘Keir Starmer is at the peak of his power. How should he make the most of it?’

next four pars

Read more on how election night unfolded:

Liz Truss loses South West Norfolk: Beaten by a lettuce, beaten by Labour

Scotland results: Labour makes big gains as SNP obliterated

Wales results: Labour bags 27 of 32 seats as Tories wiped off the map

Red Wall: Gains in Stoke, Grimsby, Redcar, Workington, Hartlepool, Barrow, Bishop Auckland, Darlington, Bolsover

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Senior Tory loses seat as Labour mayor Dan Norris wins

Gaza: Jon Ashworth loses in Leicester as independents win Blackburn and Batley

Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn holds on in strong result over Labour

Nuneaton, Stevenage, Swindon, Worcester: Labour wins in key bellwether marginals

Read more on what could come next for Labour in power:

100 days: What happens during the first 100 days of a Labour government?

Delivering pledges: ‘Change is hard – how can Labour achieve it?’

Manifesto: ‘12 great policies you may never have heard of’

Foreign affairs: ‘Whatever happens to Biden, Starmer faces a US challenge’

Trilemma: IFS warns Starmer will likely have to pick cuts, debt or tax hikes

Read more on how Labour fought this campaign in key battlegrounds:

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].