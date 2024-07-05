Labour cabinet: Lisa Nandy returns to more senior post after recent demotion

Wigan MP and former leadership contender Lisa Nandy has been appointed a Secretary of State at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport – despite being demoted in the shadow cabinet last year.

Nandy, who came third in the 2020 leadership election and was Shadow Foreign Secretary in Starmer’s first frontbench team, was made culture secretary after a vacancy on the frontbench team emerged due to Thangam Debbonaire losing her Bristol seat to the Greens.

But after being moved from Shadow Foreign Secretary to Shadow Levelling Up in a previous shake up of the top team, Nandy was unambiguously demoted to Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development in the 2023 reshuffle.

Thangam Debbonaire lost her seat to Green co-leader Carla Denyer in a rare Labour loss last night. The seat had been one of the Greens’ top targets.

Nandy ran in the 2020 leadership election to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, but finished in third place behind Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey.

