Patrick Vallance made a minister in Keir Starmer’s government

Sir Patrick Vallance, the former Government Chief Scientific Adviser who regularly appeared on Britain’s TV screens for Covid briefings at the height of lockdowns, has been appointed as a minister in Keir Starmer’s government.

Vallance will serve as a Minister of State (Minister for Science) in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

This will make him a junior minister under Secretary of State Peter Kyle.

Vallance frequently appeared alongside former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during daily televised Covid briefings at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was knighted in the 2022 New Years Honours List.

 

