The Labour cabinet: Live updates as Keir Starmer appoints to goverment jobs

Now that Labour has won the general election and Keir Starmer is Prime Minister, one of the first items on his agenda is appointing ministers to departments.

Decisions over which Labour MPs get ministerial jobs are being finalised over the coming hours and days – all the way from cabinet secretaries to more junior ministers.

LabourList will be keeping you up to date with the latest developments as Starmer makes appointments – follow below and refresh the page for new updates.

READ MORE: ‘What should we look for in Keir Starmer’s cabinet?’

3.14pm: Will there be any surprises?

While many familiar names and faces have shown up at Downing Street so far, we do not yet know for certain who will be assigned which role – although it is likely many will assume their shadow portfolios in government.

Keir Starmer will also need to figure out replacements in his top team for Thangam Debbonaire and Jonathan Ashworth, who lost their seats last night.

3.07pm: More big names arriving

Yvette Cooper and Anneliese Dodds have both been spotted at Downing Street.

3.02pm: David Lammy at Number 10

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who was in government during the New Labour years, has entered Number 10 Downing Street.

David Lammy now entering No10. He’s currently Shadow Foreign Secretary. There have been some rumours he may not be appointed to this role, which have been shrugged off by Labour insiders. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) July 5, 2024

No cabinet appointments have yet been formally confirmed.

Other arrivals include Peter Kyle and Bridget Phillipson.

2.56pm: More top figures showing up at Downing Street

Shabana Mahmood, who saw off a strong independent challenge in her Birmingham constituency, has arrived at Downing Street.

In addition, John Healey has been spotted walking towards Number 10, likely to become Defence Secretary.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also arrived.

2.52pm: Reeves arrives to be appointed Chancellor

Rachel Reeves has become the next Labour frontbencher to show up at Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor is expected to become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer in the role’s centuries-long history.

2.51pm: Farage faces protests at post-election speech

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was heckled by protestors at a speech following his party’s showing at the general election.

He claimed there is “no enthusiasm” for Starmer’s Labour in his speech. Farage won the seat of Clacton in his eighth bid to become an MP.

2.43pm: Pat McFadden becomes second to enter the building

Labour’s campaigns chief Pat McFadden has become the next to go into Number 10 Downing Street, where he is expected to retain his portfolio in Starmer’s top team.

He currently serves as Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

2.38pm: Angela Rayner goes into Number 10

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner has gone into 10 Downing Street. If she keeps her shadow portfolios, she would be set to become Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up Secretary.

🚨 BREAKING: Angela Rayner has just gone into No 10 to be appointed Deputy Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Q1hH2WU03l — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 5, 2024

2.32pm: Chief Whip enters Cabinet Office

BBC’ Laura Kunessberg reports that Labour Chief Whip Alan Campbell entered the Cabinet Office a few minutes ago.

Chief Whip, Alan Campbell, went into the Cabinet Office a few mins ago … — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) July 5, 2024

2.22pm: Guardian: ‘Perhaps the least interesting cabinet appointments in history’

The Guardian’s Jessica Elgot echoes Sam Coates’ assessment on the potential for significant continuity in Starmer’s cabinet appointments.

She writes in a post on X: “Soon we go to perhaps the least interesting cabinet appointments in history, where we expect Starmer will make zero changes to any of the positions – apart from Shadow Culture Secretary because Thangam Debbonaire has lost her seat.”

2.11pm: Sky News: Starmer to begin making appointments ‘imminently’

Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates says Starmer will “imminently” begin appointing his cabinet, he has been told “within the next few minutes”.

He tells viewers: “Most… people who were in the shadow cabinet yesterday think that they’re going to roll over and get the same job in government.”

2.05pm: What to read into Starmer’s decisions

What should we look out for in Keir Starmer’s cabinet?

We’ve got a handy primer here on what Starmer will be weighing up, what to expect and what to read into his choices, by the Institute for Government’s Sachin Savur. Worth a read…

Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage:



Election night as it happened: Key results unpacked in historic landslide

Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs

‘We did it’: Keir Starmer’s victory speech as Labour crosses key 326 seat line

‘A landslide masks discontent left, right and centre. Labour has its work cut out’

‘What should we look for in Keir Starmer’s cabinet?’

‘Keir Starmer is at the peak of his power. How should he make the most of it?’

Read more on how the night unfolded:

Liz Truss loses South West Norfolk: Beaten by a lettuce, beaten by Labour

Scotland results: Labour makes big gains as SNP obliterated

Wales results: Labour bags 27 of 32 seats as Tories wiped off the map

Red Wall: Gains in Stoke, Grimsby, Redcar, Workington, Hartlepool, Barrow, Bishop Auckland, Darlington, Bolsover

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Senior Tory loses seat as Labour mayor Dan Norris wins

Gaza: Jon Ashworth loses in Leicester as independents win Blackburn and Batley

Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn holds on in strong result over Labour

Nuneaton, Stevenage, Swindon, Worcester: Labour wins in key bellwether marginals

Read more on what could come next for Labour in power:

100 days: What happens during the first 100 days of a Labour government?

Delivering pledges: ‘Change is hard – how can Labour achieve it?’

Manifesto: ‘12 great policies you may never have heard of’

Foreign affairs: ‘Whatever happens to Biden, Starmer faces a US challenge’

Trilemma: IFS warns Starmer will likely have to pick cuts, debt or tax hikes

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].