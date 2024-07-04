Labour general election results: Live updates as Labour forecast to win landslide victory

Labour is forecast to win a seismic majority in Parliament, according to the exit poll. The party is predicted to win 410 seats, with the Conservatives reduced to a historic low of 131.

We will be bringing you live updates below as the exit poll and then key results come in for Labour, with the latest breaking news, analysis, comment and graphics on what it means from voices across and beyond the party. Keep refreshing the page for new updates.

LabourList in partnership with Headland is also tracking Labour gains, holds, losses and new MPs here, with rolling updates in real time to the list and map showing the national picture.

We’re keen to hear the latest news and views on what’s happening wherever you are for us to include, so email [email protected] or DM us on X either on record or strictly anonymously.

11.45pm: The new political map of Britain?

The BBC has just shown what could be the new political map of Britain based on the exit poll.

Most striking is the collapse of the SNP, with the Conservatives forecast to make gains in Aberdeen South, Argyll and Bute and Angus.

11.33pm: Blyth and Ashington – Labour hold

Ian Lavery has been re-elected as a Labour MP in the new constituency of Blyth and Ashington. Reform UK for the second time tonight has placed second, with the Conservatives pushed to third.

Labour secured 50% in the seat, with Reform on 27% and the Conservatives 15%, with a 7.9% swing from Labour to Reform.

11.15pm: Houghton and Sunderland South – Labour hold

Labour’s Bridget Phillipson has held Houghton and Sunderland South, with Reform UK placing second ahead of the Conservative Party.

Phillipson won 47%, with Reform on 29% and the Tories 14%. The reported swing is a 3.4% swing from Labour to Reform.

11.10pm: ‘Disappointing night’, says Andrea Leadsom

Speaking to the BBC, Andrea Leadsom has said it has said the exit poll is “devastating” for the Conservative Party and described it as a “disappointing night”.

11.00pm: Possible Labour losses to Reform

According to the exit poll, Labour could be on track to lose a number of seats to Reform. Reform is forecast to win a number of seats Labour won in 2019, including Hartlepool, Barnsley North and Barnsley South.

Hull West and Haltemprice is too close to call, with Reform given a 49% chance of winning the seat from Labour.

However, Ashfield – being defended by Lee Anderson – is too close to call, with a 46% chance of a Labour gain.

10.50pm: Islington North ‘too close to call’

It is being reported that the exit poll predicts that Islington North, being defended by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is “too close to call”.

Corbyn is standing as an independent after being expelled from the Labour Party, with Praful Nargund being selected as the Labour candidate.

10.45pm: Starmer has done ‘tremendous job’, says Rayner

Speaking to Sky News, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the exit poll is “encouraging” and said Keir Starmer has done a “tremendous job in transforming” the Labour Party.

She said: “We understand the weight on our shoulders… and I would say to the people of this country, I will always put you first, and I will fight really hard every day to turn things around.”

10.40pm: Labour blogger’s reaction to exit poll

Labour blogger Emma Burnell is one of many Labour supporters at our Election Watch Party “ecstatic” about the exit poll – watch her reaction: #GeneralElection2024 pic.twitter.com/65id4gA820 — LabourList (@LabourList) July 4, 2024

10.30pm: How does exit poll compare with previous elections?

Labour is forecast to win 410 seats, up more than 200 seats from the last general election. How does that compare to previous results for Labour?

Tonight’s exit poll is similar to that of Blair in 2001, who secured 412 seats in the House of Commons. The result is also close to the 1997 landslide result, when Labour won the most seats in its history – 418.

For the Conservatives, the result is a historic low, equal to the 131 seats they won in the 1906 general election.

10.25pm: Keir Starmer thanks voters

To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party – thank you. https://t.co/q6yDNPnAbo — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 4, 2024

10.17pm: Wes Streeting tears up at result

The BBC is reporting that Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting teared up as he saw he exit poll.

10.14pm: Penny Mordaunt likely to lose seat

According to the exit poll, Penny Mordaunt is likely to lose her seat in Portsmouth North, with Mordaunt having only a 25% chance of winning.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has a 47% chance of winning re-election in North East Somerset and Hanham.

10.08pm: Watch the moment Labour supporters at our election night watch party saw the exit poll

The moment Labour supporters saw the exit poll at the LabourList and WPI watch party!#Happy4thofJuly #GeneralElection2024 pic.twitter.com/aNTFYhKIws — LabourList (@LabourList) July 4, 2024

10.00pm: Exit poll

The exit poll has just been published and is forecasting a substantial Labour majority. Labour is expected to win 410 seats, with the Conservatives reduced to a historic low of 131. The Liberal Democrats are expected to win 61 seats, with Reform UK on 13, the SNP on 10, Plaid Cymru with 4 and the Green Party on two.

9.51pm: Full house at LabourList party

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in London to watch the exit poll and results as they come in with us.

9.50pm: Labour’s dissolution peerages

While we wait for that important exit poll, the dissolution peerages have been revealed, with Margaret Hodge, Harriet Harman and Rosie Winterton among those heading to the House of Lords.

The dissolution peerages have been snuck out. Sunak’s nominations:

Liam Booth-Smith

Sir Graham Brady

Chris Grayling

Dame Eleanor Laing

Craig Mackinley

Theresa May

Sir Alok Sharma Starmer’s

Margaret Beckett

John Cryer

Harriet Harman

Margaret Hodge

Kevan Jones

Barbara… — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) July 4, 2024

9.30pm: Wondering what actually happens next if Labour wins?

Luckily some experts from the Institute for Government, whose work includes advising political parties on preparing for power, are on hand for those impatient to know how power is transferred, and then what will be top of Keir Starmer’s in-tray if we get the result we’re all itching for.

Our colleague Katie summed up their take here on what would happen on Starmer’s first day in charge, while the IfG’s Ben Paxton wrote for us recently on what would happen during the first 100 days.



9.20pm: How do I find out more on where Labour needs to win and the swings needed?

Here’s one we prepared earlier…

You can see aspiring MPs nationwide with the swing needed, current MP, polling and 2019 result in every seat in our candidate map, in partnership with Headland.

9.15pm: What are the key seats to watch – and when?

What are the key seats that might give Labour supporters some indication of the state of the parties as the election night plays out?

Here’s our essential guide to 24 seats to watch for 2024, in order of expected results times, from winning over Stevenage Woman and Red Wall seats like Cramlington and Killingworth to key Scottish marginals and red-green battles in Bristol and Brighton.

For a flavour of Labour’s campaign in vital battlegrounds, check out some of our on-the-ground reporting and interviews from the campaign trail this election here:

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].