Who have Labour members picked to fight the general election target seats?

Macclesfield – Neil Puttick, councillor and former PPC.

Watford – Chris Ostrowski, former PPC.

Crawley – Peter Lamb, leader of town council

Altrincham and Sale West – Andrew Western, Labour group leader.

South Ribble – Kim Snape, Lancashire county and Chorley borough councillor.

Milton Keynes North – Charlynne Pullen, backed by Momentum.

Corby – Beth Miller, former aide to Vernon Coaker and David Blunkett.

Filton and Bradley Stoke – Mhairi Threlfall, entrepreneur and Unison activist.

South Swindon – Sarah Church, libraries campaigner and former Army major.

Carlisle – Ruth Alcroft, councillor.

Plymouth Moor View – Charlotte Holloway, a member of Sadiq Khan’s Smart London board.

Gloucester – Fran Boait, executive director of Positive Money and former Green backed by Momentum.

Norwich North – Karen Davis, councillor.

Rossendale and Darwen – Alyson Barnes, council leader.

Thurrock – John Kent, councillor.

York Outer – councillor and housing campaigner Fiona Derbyshire.

Rochford and Southend East – Ashley Dalton, Unison activist.

Shipley – Jo Pike, academic and child poverty activist.

Southport – Liz Savage, backed by GMB and Unite.

Rugby – Debbie Bannigan, former chief executive of drug and alcohol charity Swanswell,

Camborne and Redruth – Paul Farmer, former bus driver backed by Unite and Momentum.

Northampton North – former minister Sally Keeble.

Northampton South – Gareth Eales, postman backed by Momentum.

Erewash – Catherine Atkinson, barrister and former PPC.

Broxtowe – Greg Marshall, councillor and former PPC backed by Momentum

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.